10 Dave & Buster's Appetizers, Ranked Worst To Best

If you've never stepped foot into a Dave & Buster's (which has locations in nearly every U.S. state and abroad), you're missing out. And I'm not just referencing the plethora of arcade games at your disposal, though that's certainly the franchise's most visible draw. But you'd be remiss to go to Dave & Buster's solely for some game time; it also has some stellar food.

Personally, I'm an appetizer girl. A whole meal is great and all, but I'd prefer to munch on a variety of small bites any day, so you can imagine how down I was to coordinate a little appetizer tasting with the crew at Dave & Buster's. I'll admit, my appetizer standards are pretty high. Though I wouldn't call my palate "gourmet" by any means, I hold my apps to a fairly high standard.

I encountered some hits and some misses among the appetizers I tried for this tasting, but they were mostly hits, and the misses weren't egregious by any means. I ranked each one based on its flavor and texture and considered how they matched up to other versions of the appetizer I've had before.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.