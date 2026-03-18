How To Get A Shake Shack-Style Smash On Your Copycat Cheeseburgers (It Takes 2 Identical Tools)

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While the best fast food copycat recipes can deliver delicious results, they don't always include the same ingredients and techniques that are actually used by your favorite chains. If your one true burger lover is Shake Shack's ShackBurgers, you're in luck, as we now know how cooks at the restaurant make its signature crispy smashed patties. According to Shake Shack: Recipes & Stories: A Cookbook, available on Amazon, you need two identical metal spatulas to properly smash the beef.

In this official cookbook, Shake Shack culinary director and co-author Mark Rosati shared that the chain's burger patties are made thusly: The beef is smashed down on the griddle with one sturdy spatula, then you press another spatula down on the first one to really make sure the patty has full contact with the hot surface. This creates the best crispy, flavorful, browned crust, the thing that makes smash burgers better than regular burgers.

The reason why just one spatula doesn't do the job is that the area by the handle is slightly raised, so the patty won't be smashed evenly all around. Some say the real trick to properly smashing burgers is to use a press or even a small pan, but Shake Shack's two-spatula method is fast, efficient, and doesn't require you to grab a whole other gadget. We have Shake Shack's classic cheeseburger recipe, straight from the cookbook, to further help you recreate these sensational burgers. And if you want authentic fries on the side, we can also help with that.