This Steakhouse Chain's Gift Cards Work At Olive Garden, Too

We're all guilty of losing track of gift cards. It's always nice to receive one, particularly if it's for a restaurant you really enjoy, but more often than not, those money-loaded tokens end up in a pile at the bottom of a drawer, destined to be forgotten about. But there are some gift cards that can actually be used at multiple establishments, and if you have one for Longhorn Steakhouse then it might be time to dig it out –- especially if you're craving some Olive Garden breadsticks.

In case you didn't already know this fun fact, LongHorn Steakhouse gift cards can also be redeemed at any Olive Garden location, and the exact same value will be honored no matter which restaurant you choose.

This is because both chains are operated by Darden Restaurants, the hospitality group behind a swath of big name brands like Olive Garden, LongHorn, and Ruth's Chris Steak House. In fact, you can use a Darden gift card at any of the group's 2,100 locations across the country for both in-restaurant dining and take out, giving you plenty of options to choose from.