The Genius Way To Make Crispy Chicken In The Slow Cooker

Just when you think the humble slow cooker has divulged all of its secrets, another nifty little trick reveals itself. Not only does a slow cooker add massive convenience to all kinds of chicken crockpot recipes for stews, soups, or succulent pull-apart meat that loves to bathe in its own juices, but it can even produce tender chicken with beautifully crispy skin without the extra step of a pan sear. Bad news for the air fryer, there's a new king of crisp.

Envisioning your slow cooker as a miniature mashup of oven and roasting dish helps to frame how this method works to produce crispy-skinned yet juicy chicken. Much of the usual advice for making chicken in the slow cooker centers around meat simmering in a liquid bath of sauce, gravy, or broth, or focuses on an array of accompanying liquid ingredients. For getting lusciously juicy chicken with wonderfully browned skin, however, adding no extra liquid is — ironically — the secret sauce.

Chicken has plenty of juices locked up in the meat. Taking your time to cook it slowly allows them to render out and sustain moisture among the meat fibers, rather than needing to add liquids to the slow cooker. While adding ingredients like sauces, wine, gravy, or even fresh vegetables that release steam do add flavour, they also keep chicken skin moist and prevent that beautiful Maillard reaction from turning the skin brown and caramelising its proteins.