Slow Cooker Chicken Turning Out Dry? Here's Why (And What To Do About It)

If your slow cooker chicken keeps turning out dry or stringy, it might be because of the cut you're using. Chicken breast is a common go-to, but it's biologically ill-suited to the low and slow cooking style of cooking slow cookers utilize. It might seem like slow cookers should protect lean meat, but because chicken breast is made up primarily of fast-twitch muscle fibers — which are low in fat and connective tissue, two things that are conducive to juicy and flavorful slow cooker chicken — it actually needs the opposite treatment: a shorter cooking time and precise temperature control.

When cooked for a long time, proteins contract and squeeze out moisture. Even in the best slow cookers, that process happens gradually but relentlessly. The meat begins to lose moisture as the myosin muscle filaments coagulate, which starts around 120 degrees Fahrenheit. As the temperature increases to 150 to 163 degrees Fahrenheit, the tougher actin protein fibers further tighten. At the lowest setting, slow cookers typically come to 190 to 200 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning the meat is effectively overcooked and held there for hours.

So why do people keep cooking chicken breast recipes in the slow cooker? Maybe out of habit, maybe because of its reputation as a lean, "healthy" protein. Breast meat seems basic, easy. It's familiar, and often recommended in diet-driven cooking. But that leanness is exactly what works against it in the slow cooker, lacking any of the fat and connective tissue needed to protect it from drying out.