12 Best Large-Capacity Slow Cookers, According To Customer Reviews

Slow cookers can be a real lifesaver. By adding a few ingredients to the vessel before you head out the door for work, you'll be able to return to a hot and delicious meal that's ready to enjoy. There are so many recipes and tips for cooking with a slow cooker out there, that it is easy for even inexperienced cooks to achieve reliable and consistent results that make the investment well worth it. However, there is one problem with many slow cookers on the market. They just aren't big enough for everyone.

If you have a large family, want to cook in bulk to freeze leftovers for a later date, or are planning to serve a favorite recipe at a party or event, the standard 6- to 7-quart size of most slow cookers may just not be sufficient for your needs. Not to mention, you should never overfill a slow cooker, so if you try to cook a larger recipe than one of these models can lead to a mess or even a ruined meal. Fortunately, there are some large-capacity models on the market that may be a better fit for your needs. We put together a list of some of the top options to consider, closely considering customer reviews to help us finalize our decisions. Each of our recommendations has been reviewed by hundreds or thousands of customers, the vast majority of which gave them a 4- or 5-star rating. We'll share a more detailed explanation of our methodology below. For now, read on to choose the best large-capacity slow cooker for your cooking needs.

