12 Best Large-Capacity Slow Cookers, According To Customer Reviews
Slow cookers can be a real lifesaver. By adding a few ingredients to the vessel before you head out the door for work, you'll be able to return to a hot and delicious meal that's ready to enjoy. There are so many recipes and tips for cooking with a slow cooker out there, that it is easy for even inexperienced cooks to achieve reliable and consistent results that make the investment well worth it. However, there is one problem with many slow cookers on the market. They just aren't big enough for everyone.
If you have a large family, want to cook in bulk to freeze leftovers for a later date, or are planning to serve a favorite recipe at a party or event, the standard 6- to 7-quart size of most slow cookers may just not be sufficient for your needs. Not to mention, you should never overfill a slow cooker, so if you try to cook a larger recipe than one of these models can lead to a mess or even a ruined meal. Fortunately, there are some large-capacity models on the market that may be a better fit for your needs. We put together a list of some of the top options to consider, closely considering customer reviews to help us finalize our decisions. Each of our recommendations has been reviewed by hundreds or thousands of customers, the vast majority of which gave them a 4- or 5-star rating. We'll share a more detailed explanation of our methodology below. For now, read on to choose the best large-capacity slow cooker for your cooking needs.
Hamilton Beach 10-Quart Extra Large Stay or Go Slow Cooker
You'll find so many incredible ways to use this slow cooker from Hamilton Beach, which offers a generous 10-quart capacity. The large size cooking vessel can also accommodate larger pieces of meat, including a 12-pound beef or pork roast or a 10-pound turkey. This model is also designed with portability in mind: Instead of merely resting in place, the lid features integrated clips to keep it tight and protect foods against spilling when you're carrying it or transporting it in your car. A few other notable features include the easy-to-use temperature control dial with three heat settings and the dishwasher-safe crock and lid.
Thousands of customers have reviewed this slow cooker, with the vast majority of them giving it 4 or 5 stars. In addition to being appreciative of the large size, customers also express satisfaction with the locking handles. They share that these handles prevent the lid from sliding off when they're carrying or moving the slow cooker when it is full of food. The cooking performance is another feature that several reviewers highlight. They share that it works reliably and that the warm setting helps keep foods from getting cold, while also preventing them from burning on the bottom of the crock.
Purchase the Hamilton Beach 10-Quart Extra Large Stay or Go Slow Cooker at Amazon for $69.99.
Nesco 18-Quart Roaster Slow Cooker
If you need an extra-large slow cooker, then this appliance from Nesco might just fit the bill. It offers an impressive 18-quart capacity, making it possible to make large batches of soups, meats, and other favorite fall slow cooker recipes. While many other slow cookers only offer three heat settings — warm, low, and high — this model boasts six options, ranging from 200 degrees Fahrenheit to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. This range will make it easier to cook various dishes at more precise temperatures. The cooking pot has a porcelain enamel finish to prevent food from sticking to it and to ensure easier cleaning. Each purchase also includes a cooking rack with integrated handles to lift it out of the pot with ease.
Most customers agree that this was a worthwhile purchase. In their reviews, several highlight the size and cooking performance of the slow cooker, noting that they have prepared roasts, turkeys, and other large recipes with great success. The relative ease of cleaning is another feature that several customers appreciate.
Purchase the Nesco 18-Quart Roaster Slow Cooker at Amazon for $85.99.
Magic Mill 10-Quart Slow Cooker
This slow cooker from Magic Mill is another customer favorite. It has a 10-quart capacity and can accommodate recipes and cuts of meat that would be too large to fit in a standard slow cooker. One unique feature of this model is that its cooking pot is safe to use on the stovetop. When a recipe calls for searing a piece of meat before adding it to the pan, you'll no longer need to get a second piece of cookware dirty. You can sear it directly in the Magic Mill pot and then move the whole pot back to the slow cooker base to finish cooking the recipe. This model also offers a see-through lid to help you monitor the progress of your recipes without letting any heat escape.
Hundreds of reviewers have awarded this model a high 4- or 5-star rating. Overall, customers have very positive things to say about its cooking performance. They are also impressed that it is relatively lightweight, especially given its large capacity. The sear feature is another topic that comes up in many reviews, with users sharing how it simplifies the prep work necessary to start a recipe in the slow cooker.
Purchase the Magic Mill 10-Quart Slow Cooker at Amazon for $89.99.
Elite Gourmet 8.5-Quart Programmable Stainless Steel Slow Cooker
Consider this stainless steel slow cooker from Elite Gourmet to make sure you're prepared the next time you're craving a huge pot of classic slow cooker chicken noodle soup. With its 8.5-quart capacity, this model is large enough to cook a turkey breast, many beef or pork roasts, and other larger-batch recipes. It offers a programmable design, helping you make sure your meal is ready precisely when you're ready for it. You can choose from high or low cook temperatures. There is also a keep warm feature that will help prevent your meal from getting cool before everyone has finished eating or when serving food during an event. Both the inner crock and the tempered glass lid are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.
Customers are generally pleased with this 8.5-quart slow cooker. A large majority of them have given it a 4- or 5-star rating, with many highlighting its ease of use. They appreciate being able to program it to ensure each meal is cooked correctly and find the control panel straightforward. Other customers are similarly pleased with this model's cooking capabilities. They share how many delicious meals they have been able to cook with it.
Purchase the Elite Gourmet 8.5-Quart Programmable Stainless Steel Slow Cooker at Amazon for $57.99.
Hamilton Beach 8 Quart Programmable Countdown Slow Cooker
This slow cooker from Hamilton Beach offers an 8-quart capacity to accommodate a range of recipes. It can even help you slow cook and 8-pound chicken for an easy weeknight dinner. This model is programmable, allowing you to customize the cook time between 30 minutes and 18 hours. Once the set cook time is complete, the "Keep Warm" setting will automatically be selected, ensuring your meal is still hot and ready when you want it. A few other notable features of this model include the full handles on each side for easy carrying and the dishwasher-safe glass lid and interior crock.
This model has garnered a lot of respect from reviewers, with a few thousand customers giving it a 4- or 5-star rating. Many of these reviewers find the appliance to be very functional, explaining that it delivers consistent and delicious results. They also appreciate the larger capacity that allows them to cook more food at the same time. Others note that the programmable timer is a great feature to help them track the progress of their food and make sure it is cooked according to the directions from the recipe.
Purchase the Hamilton Beach 8 Quart Programmable Countdown Slow Cooker at Amazon for $69.99.
Crock-Pot Programmable 8-Quart Slow Cooker
The name Crock-Pot is synonymous with slow cookers. If you're a fan of this well-known brand, then you'll be pleased to find out it also offers a large-capacity option. This model can hold up to 8 quarts of food, making it possible to prepare a meal for 10 people or more. The slow cooker offers low and high heat settings, along with a keep warm feature. You can also program the cook time (up to 20 hours) to match your recipe and ensure the meal is cooked to perfection. In the event of a power outage, the memory function will restore the most recent settings to get your meal cooking again. A few other notable features include the dishwasher safe pot and glass lid, the two side handles for easy carrying, and the sleek black and stainless design.
Based on the reviews from thousands of customers, specifically the large percentage of 4- and 5-star reviews, this slow cooker looks to be a solid pick. Reviewers are generally pleased with how easy it is to use and how well it works for cooking their meals. Several also praise the size of this model, sharing that it is the ideal size for a family, feeding guests, or meal prepping.
Purchase the Crock-Pot Programmable 8-Quart Slow Cooker at Amazon for $99.99.
Presto 8-Quart Nomad Traveling Slow Cooker
If you're looking for a more portable option that will make it easy to bring your favorite recipes to potlucks, work or church events, and more, then you might like the Presto Nomad Traveling Slow Cooker. It features a unique design with a tight locking lid and an integrated handle for easy carrying. The slow cooker has an 8-quart capacity, allowing you to cook large quantities to share with several other friends or family members. The outside of the cooker remains cool-to-the-touch, adding to the ease of transporting it. The top of the lid doubles as a storage spot for the utensil holder. This utensil holder can also be removed and used as a spoon rest with the included spoon.
The majority of customers who have reviewed this model think very highly of it. Several praise its portability, sharing that it is ideal for tailgating, get-togethers with friends, and traveling. Other customers also have positive things to share about the build quality and durability of this product. The large, 8-quart capacity is another feature that many customers mention in their reviews, noting that it makes it possible to cook for a crowd.
Purchase the Presto 8-Quart Nomad Traveling Slow Cooker at Amazon for $99.99.
Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO
The Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO is a versatile small appliance that can take the place of 14 different tools. In addition to functioning as a slow cooker, it can also be used as a dutch oven, roasting pan, steam oven, bread maker, food warmer, and more. Because of the added functions, you can sear foods directly in the appliance when you slow cooker recipes call for it. Then, switch to the slow cooker settings to continue following the recommended cook times and temperatures. The removable pot is also oven safe, so you could also remove your finished slow-cooked dish and put it in the oven for a few minutes to brown the top or melt some cheese over it. This product offers an 8.5-quart capacity.
Several thousand customers have reviewed this product, with an overwhelming majority giving it a 4- or 5-star rating. In their reviews, many of these customers share that they loved the versatility of this product and how much it has simplified their time in the kitchen. Because of this versatility and its ability to take the place of several small appliances, many reviewers also cite it as a great value for the money. Those who use it as a slow cooker also note that it is lighter than other products that they've tried.
Purchase the Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker PRO at Amazon for $149.95.
Crock-Pot Express Slow Cooker
This 8-quart Crock-Pot Express Slow Cooker offers an easy-to-use design. Simply plug in the appliance and turn the dial to choose between low, high, or warm heat settings. Once your recipe has finished cooking, you can remove the inner pot and clean it (and the glass lid) in the dishwasher. The slow cooker is available with a red or black exterior shell to help you coordinate with the look of your kitchen. If you're looking for the best slow cookers on a budget, this one is also reasonably-priced.
Customers have a lot of positive things to say about this small appliance. Most have given it a 4- or 5-star review, with many praising it for being a simple and straightforward tool for making a variety of dishes. Reviewers also speak highly about the ease of cleaning; they appreciate that the inner pot and lid can be cleaned in the dishwasher. The 8-quart size is another popular feature that customers find allows them to cook larger portions at a time.
Purchase the Crock-Pot Express Slow Cooker at Amazon from $53.08.
Elite Gourmet Deluxe Slow Cooker with Glass Lid
The Elite Gourmet Deluxe Slow Cooker has an oval design with an 8.5-quart capacity. Its size and shape mean that you'll be able to use it to make large batches of your favorite slow-cooker recipes as well as for cooking roasts, whole chickens, and other larger cuts of meat. It features an intuitive design with a central dial that lets you switch between warm, low, and high heat settings. This model also comes with a removal inner crock. This inner cooking pot, and the included glass lid, are both dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.
Based on customer reviews, it is safe to say that this is a solid pick if you're looking for an easy-to-use slow cooker. According to reviewers, the slow cooker performed as expected, helping them cook delicious meals with ease. These reviewers also like the larger capacity of this model and how much food it enables them to cook at one time.
Purchase the Elite Gourmet Deluxe Slow Cooker with Glass Lid at Amazon for $42.99.
MAGNIFIQUE 8-Quart Slow Cooker
The MAGNIFIQUE 8-Quart Slow Cooker is available in several colors to coordinate with the look of your kitchen. You can choose from black, white, blue, red with a white liner, and white with a black liner. Each of these options has a generous 8-quart size to help you accommodate large items, cook for more people, or batch cook to freeze food for the future. There are three heat settings (keep warm, low, and high), as well as a programmable timer to help you meet the specific cooking requirements of each model.
Overall, customer reviews for this item are very positive, with it earning a 4- or 5-star rating from the vast majority of users. Many of these customers share that its larger capacity allows them to cook large batches of a recipe, as well as whole chickens and pork or beef roasts. Many also believe it is a good value for the money, considering how affordable it is compared to many other models on the market.
Purchase the MAGNIFIQUE 8-Quart Slow Cooker at Amazon for $68.99.
KOOC 8.5-Quart Premium Programmable Slow Cooker
This 8.5-quart slow cooker from KOOC is another option to consider if you're looking to be able to cook larger cuts of meat, double standard slow-cooker recipes, or prepare food for a crowd. With low, high, and keep warm settings, you can match the recommendations for each recipe and ensure your foods are finished cooking when you're ready to eat them. This model also allows you to program a specific cook time between 30 minutes and 20 hours; once the set cook time is complete, the slow cooker will automatically switch to the keep warm setting to make sure your food is ready and waiting until you're ready for it.
The majority of customers awarded this model with a 4- or 5-star rating. Many praise its easy to use control panel that lets them quickly set it and forget it until it is time to eat. Others are overly pleased with how easy it is to clean, with some noting that it is even easier to clean when they add a slow cooker bag to the crock before adding the ingredients for the recipe they are preparing.
Purchase the KOOC 8.5-Quart Premium Programmable Slow Cooker at Amazon for $99.99.
Methodology
As we compiled this list of the best large-capacity slow cookers, we only considered models with a capacity of at least 8 quarts. We also closely considered customer reviews, and only chose products that were highly reviewed by real users. All of our picks have been reviewed by several hundred (and in some cases, several thousand) customers. And, with all of these reviews, they have maintained a high rating of 4.5 stars or greater. In addition to factoring in customer reviews, we also looked at the functionality and features of each model, prioritizing options that would help users simplify their time in the kitchen by delivering consistent results.