Carrots Are The Unexpected Star Of Your Easter Centerpiece — Here's How To Style Them

Carrots are an undisputed necessity at Easter time. Whether you plan on roasting them up to serve alongside a lamb dinner or feeding them right to the bunny, you're bound to have a few stocked in the fridge this time of year. If you have some spare, or if you feel like running to the store (again), then there's also another very clever use for those extra bunches: turn them into a fun Easter-themed centerpiece.

Carrots are not only a superfood, they're also incredibly sturdy, making them the perfect vessel for holding flowers. If you scoop out the inside, you can actually pop a stem right in the middle, along with some water. If you fill up a few carrots like this and place them in a clear vase, you'll have a gorgeous, colorful centerpiece that's sure to be the talk of your Easter celebration.

It takes a little elbow grease to create the arrangement, but a drill will make things easier. Make sure you use carrots that are thick enough to hollow out — and they do need to be raw. While everyone loves having the best melted carrots on their Easter table, no one wants them smelling up a vase. Speaking of vases, you'll need a tall one to keep the carrots upright, or at least enough a big enough bunch to fill a wider one.