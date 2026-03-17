The Only US Fast Food Chain That Uses Halibut For Richer Fish Sandwich Flavor

If halibut's so good, why aren't other restaurants following in Apollo's footsteps? The answer could be cost. McDonald's uses Alaskan pollock, which is extremely cheap, peaking at a little over $3 a pound in 2024, according to the food database Tridge. Popeyes' Alaskan flounder is more expensive at $2 to $4 per pound, but that's still nothing compared to halibut's $3 to $21 price range.

There are lots of explanations for the high cost. Halibut has tough fishing regulations, and is difficult to catch because the fish swim deep. That means even though demand is high, there aren't many halibuts to go around, which makes halibut a bad choice for chains that value efficiency over quality.

Compared to other types of white fish, halibut is difficult to prep. Halibut is very lean, which makes it easy to dry out. Once it does, it tastes like a very expensive (albeit edible) block of chalk. That didn't stop the folks at Apollo Burger from taking the hard road, though, so if you're ever in Salt Lake, do yourself a favor and make a visit.