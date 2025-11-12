Where To Get The Best Fish Sandwich In Every State, According To Diners
Any fried food a-fish-ionados would agree that the best way to enjoy seafood is battered, fried, and slapped on a bun. Sure, the shamelessly indulgent fish sandwich doesn't showcase seafood in its purest form, but it doesn't have to — it's a delicacy in its own right, deserving of as much recognition as seared salmon or baked cod. It's not hard to find a great fish sandwich in coastal towns across the U.S., but even if you're landlocked, chances are decent you can still grab a killer fish sandwich without driving cross-country.
To that end, we set out to identify the best fish sandwich in every U.S. state. We scoured consumer review platforms like Yelp and TripAdvisor and checked local buzz on Reddit to identify each of the following spots. Whether you're looking for a great sandwich to eat during the Lenten season or you just have a hankering for crispy cod, you're in the right spot — these are the best spots to get a fish sandwich across the U.S.
Prices are as of the date of publication.
Alabama: Tamarind Island Grille
Not only is Tamarind Island Grille the best spot to get a fish sandwich in the state of Alabama, but it's also considered one of the best restaurants in the state in general. The Huntsville establishment is a humble food truck serving up scores of great dishes, widely beloved by locals on Reddit for its fish and chips as well as its fish sandwich – looking at the above photo, it's not hard to see why.
explorethecamp.com/tamarind-island
(256) 417-2976
5909 University Dr, Huntsville, AL 35806
Alaska: White Spot Cafe
There is great fish scattered throughout the state of Alaska, but the best fish sandwich is served at the White Spot Cafe. Longevity is on its side; it's been around since 1946 and is still going strong, with many locals recommending it to those looking for a stellar fish sandwich. It's a bit of a hole-in-the-wall restaurant with an old diner-style menu board, but its food is by no means antiquated.
(907) 279-3954
109 W 4th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: Chula Seafood
Even though Chula has a rotating menu, you'll usually find a fish sandwich option in the lineup, and many residents agree it's the best Arizona has to offer. It's been known to serve an out-of-this-world swordfish sandwich, and its consistently impressive ratings are a testament to the restaurant's stellar quality in general. Customers acknowledge that it's a little pricey but say the seafood is well worth it.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: North Bar
Looking for a great fish sandwich in Arkansas? Head to North Bar. Aside from being featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives," some patrons claim they've had the best fish sandwich ever at North Bar, even compared to spots outside of Arkansas. The restaurant is a general recommendation even if you're not looking for something seafood-specific. Get the BLT barbecue salmon burger — it may just change your life.
(501) 246-5197
3812 John F Kennedy Blvd, North Little Rock, AR 72116
California: Little Fish
When the Michelin Guide makes a point of calling out a restaurant's fish sandwich, you know it has to be good. Such is the case with Little Fish's fish sandwich — purportedly the best in California, if we're to go by the words of quite a few Reddit users. The Echo Park establishment's fried fish sandwich is dressed with all the fixings: Kewpie mayo, American cheese, and dill pickles, all on a potato bun.
1606 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Colorado: Max Gill & Grill
Being landlocked, Colorado was admittedly a difficult state in which to nail down a great fish sandwich, but consensus seems to say that you'll find the best in the state at Max Gill & Grill. Yelp reviewers frequently praise its red snapper fish sandwich, which is adorned with some slightly offbeat pairings: spicy avocado aioli, Baja slaw, and tomato on a potato bun. It's a flavor explosion if there ever was one.
(303) 722-7456
1052 S Gaylord St, Denver, CO 80209
Connecticut: Haring's
Coastal Connecticut boasts a plethora of seafood restaurants, but the best seems to be found at Haring's in Noank. It's been named one of America's best restaurants, and the fish sandwich receives praise from Yelp reviewers. Even better, dining at Haring's will give you a gorgeous seaside view as you enjoy the seafood sourced from local fishermen, as well as other fare that changes seasonally.
(860) 980-3446
15 Riverview Ave, Noank, CT 06340
Delaware: Go Fish!
You may not think the spot with the best fried fish sandwich in Delaware would share a name with a children's card game, but you'd be wrong. Rehoboth Beach's Go Fish! is a tiny spot best known for its English-style fish and chips, but its fried fish sandwich is equally delightful – locals love the sandwich, even saying it has tempted them to eat out two days in a row.
(302) 226-1044
24 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
Florida: The Tavern at Bayboro
When craving a good grouper sandwich in Florida, the only place to go is The Tavern at Bayboro. The spot is considered to have the best fish sandwich in the Bay Area, quite possibly because of its unique batter made of cornflakes and sliced almonds. Reddit users frequently recommend The Tavern at Bayboro as a winning lunchtime destination — not to mention, the fried grouper sandwich comes on a house-made rosemary roll.
(727) 873-2022
120 6th Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Georgia: Big B's Fish Joint
You're not limited to one fish sandwich when you dine at Big B's Fish Joint. In addition to a classic fried fish sandwich, the spot also has a snapper sandwich, a blackened mahi-mahi sandwich, and a BLT made with salmon and avocado. Its fish sandwiches see lots of positive reviews on Yelp, and Big B's is said to have some of the best fried fish around.
(470) 355-8326
4600 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342
Hawaii: Paia Fish Market
Hawaii has no shortage of great seafood establishments, but it seems that Paia Fish Market has the best sandwich you can find on the islands. Ask a local where to eat, and Paia will likely come up as a recommendation, and for good reason — reviewers have been known to write paragraphs praising the fish sandwich, saying it's tender, full of flavor, and comes piled with excellent coleslaw.
Multiple locations
Idaho: Fresh Off The Hook
With a name like Fresh Off The Hook, you'd surely assume good seafood is on the menu, and you'd be right. This Boise establishment is often recommended to locals looking to get their hands on some solid seafood fare. Among its sandwich options are a grilled salmon sandwich, a panko cod sandwich, and a trout or salmon BLT, all served on a slab of focaccia. Yum.
(208) 322-9224
507 N Milwaukee St, Boise, ID 83704
Illinois: Hagen's Fish Market
Longevity is on the side of Hagen's Fish Market in Chicago. Founded all the way back in 1946, this restaurant has seen generations of patrons strolling through its doors in search of a good bite. It's widely considered a local treasure and remains family-owned nearly 80 years later. Reviewers suggest that its fish sandwich may be among the top 10 sandwiches in Chicago and laud its crispiness.
(773) 283-1944
5635 W Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60634
Indiana: Ye Olde Fish House
In addition to being mentioned in numerous articles highlighting the best places to eat in Indiana, Ye Olde Fish House also garners significant praise for its fish sandwich, whose ginormous size is frequently noted. Customers highlight the freshness of the fish, and locals say Ye Olde Fish House is known statewide specifically for its fish sandwiches. It was a no-brainer pick for Indiana.
(812) 378-2921
2024 17th St, Columbus, IN 47201
Iowa: The Royal Mile
Another English-style pub that's made it onto our list is Des Moines, Iowa's Royal Mile Bar. It's praised for being the best English pub in the area, so obviously a stellar fish and chips dish is on the menu — it stands to reason the fish sandwich is equally delightful. It's comprised of breaded pollock, cheese, tomato, and red onion on a toasted brioche roll.
(515) 282-2012
210 4th St, Des Moines, IA 50309
Kansas: Mad Jack's Fresh Fish
Being a fairly landlocked state, it wasn't easy to find fish sandwich recommendations in Kansas, but it seems Mad Jack's has the best around. Some even say it serves the best fish sandwich you'll ever have. It's widely recommended on Reddit and said to have good value — given that its stacked "Po Jack" and fries is only $10.99, we have to agree.
(913) 371-3384
1318 State Ave, Kansas City, KS 66102
Kentucky: Moby Dick's Restaurants
Want a fish sandwich that delivers more than a tiny sliver of fried fish? Head to one of Kentucky's Moby Dick's Restaurant locations. The sandwich is known for its thick, breaded filet, and plenty of locals call Moby Dick's their go-to spot for fish sandwiches and other fried seafood. Some even mention going multiple times a week to satisfy their seafood cravings.
Multiple locations
Louisiana: Parkway Bakery & Tavern
Looking for a fish sandwich in New Orleans? You're going to end up with something po'boy-style. Such is the case at Parkway Bakery & Tavern, which has been around since 1911, making it one of the oldest establishments on our list. Locals call Parkway a favorite spot even if it is a bit of a tourist attraction. Go for the half-and-half po'boy, which comes with both shrimp and catfish.
(504) 482-3047
538 Hagan Ave, New Orleans, LA 70119
Maine: CBG
When customers take the time to write up a whole Reddit thread praising a sandwich, you know it has to be good. But that's not the only reason this Portland establishment earned a spot on our list. CBG (which stands for Congress Bar & Grill) has gotten much praise for its fish sandwich over the years. The fried haddock-based sando comes topped with lettuce, tomato, and a preserved lemon and olive tartar sauce.
(207) 613-9356
617 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Nick's Fish House
Our Maryland search was by no means an easy one. The famous blue crab state has plenty of stellar crab cake sandwiches, but it's harder to find mention of fish sandwiches — unless you're looking at Nick's Fish House. Visitors love the bayside atmosphere and the fried fish in equal measure, but we'd be partial to the "fresh catch" sandwich, which you can order blackened, grilled, or broiled.
(410) 347-4123
2600 Insulator Dr, Baltimore, MD 21230
Massachusetts: Pete's Dockside
Being a seaside state, you may not be at a loss for fish sandwich options when visiting Massachusetts, but the best has to come from Pete's Dockside. It's recommended by local hotels, and it's not hard to see why — the above fish sandwich looks simply scrumptious. The sandwich is reportedly delicious and exceptionally cooked, with a crispy exterior and flaky interior that's hard to pass up, even among other covetable menu items.
(617) 423-1110
12 Channel St, Boston, MA 02210
Michigan: Detroit 75 Kitchen
While a large number of the best food trucks are located in Hawaii, some believe Michigan's Detroit 75 Kitchen belongs in that conversation. After all, devout followers claim the spot serves the absolute best fish sandwich in the area. There's only one catch: The sandwich is apparently only available on Fridays. Consequently, you'll have to do some scheduling before diving into the above-pictured meaty morsel, but it sure looks worth it.
(313) 843-3215
4800 W Fort St, Detroit, MI 48209
Minnesota: Gordy's Hi-Hat
Gordy's Hi-Hat closes during the winter season. Now, ordinarily, this would rule out a spot from being mentioned on one of these lists. But Gordy's seems to be an anomaly, and its sandwich is so praised that we couldn't not recommend it. The fish sandwich has made it into the local news, Tripadvisor users go out of their way to note how huge it is, and locals wax poetic about the piled-high strips on a bun on Reddit.
(218) 879-6125
415 Sunnyside Dr, Cloquet, MN 55720
Mississippi: Taranto's
When searching for seafood in Mississippi, it goes without saying that catfish will be on the menu, and it's been said that Taranto's does catfish po'boys better than any other local spot. Don't want to take locals' word for it? Then consider the fact that not only has the po'boy been called the best fish sandwich in the state, but it's also been called the straight-up best sandwich in Mississippi. That's enough proof for us.
tarantos-crawfish.res-menu.com
(228) 392-0990
12404 John Lee Rd, Biloxi, MS 39532
Missouri: Lucky Boys
The fish sandwich from Lucky Boys may not look like anything unique or innovative, but that's why it stands out. Customers praise the spot for having a really good fish sandwich without all the dressing-up that modern food tends to get. The above picture sees customers drooling (we can hardly blame them) and we will warn that supply may depend on how the most recent fishing expedition has gone, which makes sense for this landlocked state.
facebook.com/people/Lucky-Boys
(816) 442-8131
1615 Genessee St, Kansas City, MO 64102
Montana: Revelry
Bozeman, Montana's Revelry is an institution carrying a blackened salmon BLT (an easily elevated example of the BLT) that you won't soon forget. We appreciate that the blackened filet offers some contrast to the rest of this list, which mostly recommends fried options. Intrigue and uniqueness aside, customer reviews of the BLT are universally positive, and travelers passing through have wished they had more time in Montana just to be able to have it again.
(406) 404-1400
24 N Tracy Ave, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: Shucks Fish House
When one Omaha local had a fish sandwich craving, they knew where to turn; and as is often the case, Reddit came through. In fact, more than a couple of commenters recommended Shucks Fish House. And if you don't want a fried sammy, the spot can accommodate — its menu also has a salmon BLT and an ahi tuna sandwich, as well as a catfish po'boy and signature Codwich. Apparently, the Codwich is huge (and delicious).
Multiple locations
Nevada: Boulder Pit Stop
Nevada's best fish sandwich can be found just outside Las Vegas, at Boulder Pit Stop in Boulder City. Locals and visitors who have had the fish sandwich say that it rivals the best they've had elsewhere. Reviews regularly mention that the beer-battered cod (which is used on the sandwich and in the restaurant's more straightforward fish and chips dinner) is superb. Frankly, looking at the above picture, it's not hard to believe.
(702) 293-7080
802 Buchanan Blvd, Boulder City, NV 89005
New Hampshire: Al's Seafood Restaurant & Market
Should you ever dine at Al's Seafood Restaurant & Market in New Hampshire, you'll have a couple of fish sandwich options. You can get a salmon burger, or a haddock sandwich that's either baked or fried (we'd go for the fried haddock). At least one regular reported the sandwich (which is universally loved) was their menu item of choice. Others state not to be turned away by the long line outside, promising the food is well worth it.
(603) 964-9591
51 Lafayette Rd, North Hampton, NH 03862
New Jersey: Scale Fish Market
Should you ever find yourself with a hankering for a fish sandwich in Jersey City, head on over to Scale Fish Market. Or, at least, that would be the advice of locals if you asked them on Reddit. They do mention that the sandwich isn't cheap, but since it's made from the fresh catch of the day, it's well worth it. Other reviewers seem to agree that the fish sandwich deserves some attention.
(201) 721-5132
45 Coles St, Jersey City, NJ 07302
New Mexico: The Kosmos Restaurant & Astro Pub
One patron of The Kosmos Restaurant & Astro Pub in Albuquerque said that, even though it may not be able to rival competitors in New England, this was the best fish sandwich available outside of the Northeast. Aside from the food, the spot's quirky atmosphere makes eating a joy. Both the fish sandwich and the fish and chips get rave reviews from customers, a good sign in this desert landscape.
(505) 369-1772
1715 5th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102
New York: Famous Fish Market
The aptly-named Famous Fish Market has appeared in multiple publications – and for good reason. It's reported to have the best fried fish sandwich in NYC, which is high acclaim in such a food-centric city. You may have to do some looking to track down this spot, as those who love it give others some pretty specific directions on how to get in. Then again, maybe that'll keep its superb fried fish a local secret.
(212) 491-8323
684 St Nicholas Ave, New York, NY 10030
North Carolina: Saltbox Seafood Joint
There's no other possible spot to name as having the best fish sandwich in North Carolina. After all, Saltbox Seafood Joint was literally created around its signature fish sandwich, which the chef invented for his wife. The result stunned the whole state, and locals agree that it's the obvious place to go when you want a good fish sandwich. The sandwich is so good that patrons have dedicated entire Reddit threads to it.
(919) 237-3499
2637 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham, NC 27707
North Dakota: Beer & Fish Company
Made of a simple fried cod filet on a homemade bun, Beer & Fish Company does fish sandwiches the right way — which is to say, it sticks to the basics. It's not the biggest sandwich in the world, but it's reportedly super tasty, and patrons like the cod so much that many order it just as a fish and chips entree. Plus, when paired with the spot's crispy, seasoned french fries, it's near perfection.
(701) 892-8363
230 Roberts Alley, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Jolly Roger Seafood House
Given that Port Clinton is apparently the walleye capital of the world, it's hardly surprising that the city would also be home to Ohio's best fish sandwich. Yet it's not walleye that's the crowned jewel of the fish sandwich at Jolly Roger Seafood House: It's the perch. Take one bite of the sandwich, and the question of what fish is used becomes irrelevant. It's an easy favorite among locals of the Lake Erie region.
jollyrogerseafoodhouseoh.toast.site
(419) 732-3382
1715 E Perry St, Port Clinton, OH 43452
Oklahoma: Cajun Corner
It wasn't easy to identify Oklahoma's best fish sandwich. But after some digging, it seemed that Cajun Corner was a good pick. Reddit users recommend the spot in general for its Cajun-style seafood, and one Reddit user looking for a good fried fish sandwich was told to try Cajun Corner. Reviews tend to vary based on location, but the one in Uptown seems a good bet.
Multiple locations
Oregon: Tulip Shop Tavern
Surprisingly enough, fish sandwiches aren't exactly prolific throughout Portland, Oregon. On the plus side, this made it relatively easy to identify the best one, which can be found at Tulip Shop Tavern. We can't find any bad reviews of the fish sandwich; on the contrary, commentary ranged from calling it good to waxing poetic about the 'wich. It's made with Alaskan cod and served simply with tartar sauce, lettuce, and pickles on a milk bun.
(503) 206-8483
825 N Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97217
Pennsylvania: Robert Wholey & Co.
Just look at the above-pictured fish sandwich from Robert Wholey & Co. in Pittsburgh. If you try to tell us that doesn't look incredible, we'll have to go get your eyes checked. Of course, customers also love the classic greasy-food sandwich, even saying it beats out other locally-loved eateries like Primanti Bros. The best fish sandwich in Pennsylvania gets rave reviews, and some report even being able to choose between bun options.
(888) 946-5397
1711 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Rhode Island: Dune Brothers
Only the Riverside location of Dune Brothers has the scrumptious-looking sandwich pictured above, so check your map before heading in. Still, one Reddit user took to the platform with praise for the sandwich, saying it was so good that it actually made them start laughing after taking a bite. Many other commenters agreed regarding its quality, which is finished in a spicy beef tallow hot oil.
(401) 378-9201
684 Bullocks Point Ave, Riverside, RI 02915
South Carolina: CudaCo. Seafood House
CudaCo.'s fish sandwich — which it dubs the "Sandy" — is made up of fried flounder, American cheese, tartar sauce, pickles, and a dash of Crystal. The result of this magical combo is an absolutely loaded fish sandwich that customers can't stop raving about. CudaCo. is frequently considered to have some of the freshest fish around, and in Charleston, South Carolina, that's saying something.
(843) 789-3105
765 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412
South Dakota: The Custer Wolf
Head to South Dakota if you're hungry for a walleye po'boy. The Custer Wolf is home to a marvelous creation that has patrons swooning — they love that it's not too heavily breaded, but still serves up an ample portion of the fish. The po'boy is so good that it has tourists going back to the restaurant multiple nights in a row — provided the spot has seating available. Apparently, it can get pretty busy.
(605) 673-9653
506 Mt Rushmore Rd, Custer, SD 57730
Tennessee: Bolton's Famous Hot Chicken and Fish
If your in the mood for some spice, take a road trip to Nashville, Tennessee. There, Bolton's Famous Hot Chicken and Fish is serving up some of the best (and hottest) fried food around. Seriously: Even food with a medium spice level has customers practically breathing fire. More than that, fans call its sandwich the best fish sandwich in the entire country, let alone the state of Tennessee.
(615) 254-8015
624 Main St, Nashville, TN 37206
Texas: TJ's Seafood
Believe it or not, there's actually no shortage of pretty good fish sandos in the Dallas area. Still, we narrowed it down to one standout spot: TJ's Seafood. Rumor has it that the spot flies its fish in daily, making it some of the freshest seafood around. Its seasonal salmon burger with Old Bay aioli gets some good attention, but it's the fried cod sandwich pictured above that would have us going in.
(214) 691-2369
6025 Royal Ln #110, Dallas, TX 75230
Utah: Summerhays Halibut N Chips
Utah-ans, listen up: The Salt Lake City area is apparently home to a delicious seafood spot that consistently gets recommended to anyone searching for some great fishy fare. We're talking about Summerhays Halibut N Chips in Holladay, a spot customers love for having lightly battered and not-too-crispy fried fish. The fish receives consistent praise for being fresh and flaky, and though fish and chips seems a standard order, why wouldn't you slap it on a bun?
(801) 424-9000
4870 Highland Dr, Holladay, UT 84117
Vermont: Jeff's Maine Seafood
When a Vermont resident took to Facebook to ask where they could get a solid fish sandwich, more than a couple of commenters recommended Jeff's Maine Seafood in St Albans City. The crispy haddock sandwich is particularly loved by patrons of the eatery. Its presentation is simple with some lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce (all on a brioche bun), but its no-frills approach is what makes it delightful.
(802) 524-6135
65 N Main St, St Albans City, VT 05478
Virginia: Prime757
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the oceanside town of Virginia Beach is home to Virginia's best fish sandwich, which can be found at Prime 757. Technically, the sandwich in question is a po'boy, and it does look delightful. Moreover, the above picture seems to deliver on flavor, too. Customers adore the fish po'boy (and the spot's seafood in general). The spot has both a brick-and-mortar location and a food truck, and both serve the scrumptious sammy.
(757) 652-3390
1628 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Washington: Matt's in the Market
Matt's in the Market (located in Seattle's famous Pike Place Market) has been featured on both "Rachael's Vacation" and "Throwdown with Bobby Flay" — so you know it has to be good. In fact, some consider it the best restaurant around, not just the best seafood restaurant. Its fish sandwiches consistently get positive reviews, with some calling them the best they've ever had, not just in Washington.
(206) 467-7909
94 Pike St #32, Seattle, WA 98101
West Virginia: Coleman's Fish Market
The unassuming town of Wheeling, West Virginia, is home to a spot that's been featured on the Food Network specifically for its fish sandwich. We're talking about Coleman's Fish Market, of course. It really doesn't look like much, with a few pieces of fried fish sandwiched between some white bread, served alongside tartar sauce, but it's reportedly outstanding in its simplicity. It's universally beloved by customers.
(304) 232-8510
2226 Market St, Wheeling, WV 26003
Wisconsin: St. Paul Fish Company
St. Paul Fish Company regularly gets called out for its stellar service, and that's not even taking into consideration its yummy food. The spot has quite a few options to choose from, including mahi mahi, salmon, tuna steak, walleye, swordfish, grouper, and occasionally perch. Then again, you don't need to be picky when going in. After all, each item receives acclaim from the restaurant's many patrons.
Multiple locations
Wyoming: 2 Doors Down
Cheyenne's 2 Doors Down has been said to have the best sandwiches around, so it stands to reason that the spot's fish sandwich would be a superior offering in the state. The tuna burger in particular gets lots of praise, but to be honest, we're more excited about the above-pictured fried fish sandwich (which occasionally makes an appearance). No matter which one you get, you're unlikely to be disappointed.
(307) 634-6008
118 E 17th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001
Methodology
Determining the best fish sandwich in every state was no easy task, primarily because fish sandwiches are rarely starring menu items. Nevertheless, we managed to identify one fish sandwich in each state that stood out among the rest.
We compiled this list based on customer recommendations and reviews on a variety of forums, including Reddit, TripAdvisor, Yelp, and Google reviews. We also considered whether a spot had received any local news mentions or national recognition. Some states had a clear-cut winner, while the competition was fierce in others. Whether or not you agree with our "best" pick for your state, this list at least gives fish sandwich lovers a good starting point.