Where To Get The Best Fish Sandwich In Every State, According To Diners

Any fried food a-fish-ionados would agree that the best way to enjoy seafood is battered, fried, and slapped on a bun. Sure, the shamelessly indulgent fish sandwich doesn't showcase seafood in its purest form, but it doesn't have to — it's a delicacy in its own right, deserving of as much recognition as seared salmon or baked cod. It's not hard to find a great fish sandwich in coastal towns across the U.S., but even if you're landlocked, chances are decent you can still grab a killer fish sandwich without driving cross-country.

To that end, we set out to identify the best fish sandwich in every U.S. state. We scoured consumer review platforms like Yelp and TripAdvisor and checked local buzz on Reddit to identify each of the following spots. Whether you're looking for a great sandwich to eat during the Lenten season or you just have a hankering for crispy cod, you're in the right spot — these are the best spots to get a fish sandwich across the U.S.

Prices are as of the date of publication.