Take Mac And Cheese From Good To Amazing When You Add This Liquid Flavor Bomb

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you prefer to doctor up a box of mac and cheese or make your own recipe, there is no denying that this cheesy creation is tasty. Layers of pasta mix with decadent cheese sauce — what's not to love? While there's something so comforting about a classic homestyle mac and cheese, the opportunities to introduce new flavors and textures to your dish abound. One ingredient we think you should try in your recipe? Pickle juice.

Now, it can seem like there are pickles in everything these days, but you have to trust us on this one. Pickles are flavorful, acidic, and can add brightness to even the heaviest of mac and cheeses. Just be warned that you're going to have to get a little creative with how you incorporate this ingredient into your recipe. Just throwing in straight pickle juice, as some folks do, may make it too watery, which is why we recommendeither boiling the pasta in water with some dill pickle juice added or incorporating your favorite relish (which has less moisture) into the cheese sauce with the rest of your seasonings. This way, you get the punchy flavor without too much juice. You can also use Pickle Salt (Twang makes a good one); add it to either the breading or the cheese sauce, along with the rest of your ingredients, to give it a tangy, salty flavor with a slightly pickle-y undertone.