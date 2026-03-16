Take Mac And Cheese From Good To Amazing When You Add This Liquid Flavor Bomb
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Whether you prefer to doctor up a box of mac and cheese or make your own recipe, there is no denying that this cheesy creation is tasty. Layers of pasta mix with decadent cheese sauce — what's not to love? While there's something so comforting about a classic homestyle mac and cheese, the opportunities to introduce new flavors and textures to your dish abound. One ingredient we think you should try in your recipe? Pickle juice.
Now, it can seem like there are pickles in everything these days, but you have to trust us on this one. Pickles are flavorful, acidic, and can add brightness to even the heaviest of mac and cheeses. Just be warned that you're going to have to get a little creative with how you incorporate this ingredient into your recipe. Just throwing in straight pickle juice, as some folks do, may make it too watery, which is why we recommendeither boiling the pasta in water with some dill pickle juice added or incorporating your favorite relish (which has less moisture) into the cheese sauce with the rest of your seasonings. This way, you get the punchy flavor without too much juice. You can also use Pickle Salt (Twang makes a good one); add it to either the breading or the cheese sauce, along with the rest of your ingredients, to give it a tangy, salty flavor with a slightly pickle-y undertone.
Give your homestyle mac a pickle twist
If you don't want to get creative with integrating pickle flavor into your own recipe, you can find a pickle-forward one to inspire you. Take our Nashville hot chicken mac and cheese recipe, for example. While the recipe doesn't include any pickle juice or chopped pickles, it gets its dill flavor from the crushed dill pickle potato chips sprinkled on top before serving. This would be an excellent way to get your feet wet; from there, try adding different pickled components to balance the heat of the chicken.
Pickled cucumbers are great for mac and cheese; they're not the only pickled food worth trying in your recipe. Pickled red onions, for example, could add a bit of color and brightness to your recipe without overpowering it with dill or garlic flavors. You could also explore hot pickles in your mac and cheese, or give your mac and cheese a flavor boost by adding kimchi, a pickled and fermented Korean side dish, to your cheese sauce.