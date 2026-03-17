The So-Called Potluck 'Rule' That Doesn't Actually Matter
Is any meal more exciting than a potluck? It's like a roulette wheel of flavor — you never know what you're going to get. You might discover a new favorite dish, or maybe you'll find some kind of culinary atrocity that you have to tell your friends about. You get to enjoy a sense of community with friends, neighbors, or coworkers, and you only have to cook one dish to enjoy a full buffet. For many, there's an unofficial potluck rule that states you shouldn't bring store-bought food because doing so is rude, but not everyone follows it. There are some compelling reasons to ignore this rule, too.
The idea that everyone cooks a dish they think other diners would like is lovely. Sharing your cooking and putting your passion into food is never a bad idea. If the result is a selection of foods representing different cultures, techniques, and unique ingredients, that can be amazing. Even if some of the dishes have to compete for oven space. But what if everyone doesn't know how to cook? Or they're pressed for time? There are a lot of reasons why someone might be unable or unwilling to make a dish from scratch and instead rely on a store-bought item.
It might be nice to think that if you put in a lot of effort to make a dish, everyone else could match that effort. But have you ever been at a potluck dinner and sampled a dish that was terrible? Just a mix of strange ingredients prepared poorly? Wouldn't you rather have had a store-bought potato salad?
Unlucky at the potluck
Opinions vary on how the etiquette around a potluck works. "If you're gonna bring store bought, make sure it's home made store stuff from a local joint," said one Redditor. Another post clarified that it really matters what you bring from a store. "Store cookies, bread, beer and chips 100% great picks. Store bought chili in a can, maybe not." they said. Just make sure you're honest, as a general theme most people share seems to be store-bought is okay as long as you don't pretend you made it yourself.
Some appreciate if there's a little effort and subterfuge behind a store-bought dish. Don't just bring Trader Joe's dip or Costco chicken. Put it in your own serving tray and maybe add a few garnishes to make it look like you tried. As one Redditor said, "doctor it up in a fancy bowl." Even etiquette experts agree that a potluck leans heavy on the luck part. Miss Manners once responded to a potluck party host complaining about guests bringing the "cheapest and least time-consuming things" by saying, "Telling people to bring their own food and then quibbling with the results is unfair and counter-productive."
In other forums, bringing store-bought items has been called a "cop out." One Redditor very helpfully proclaimed, "Just cook food, it's easy." Opinions do vary, but the majority of people seem accepting of store-bought items, especially if you put a little effort into choosing something of good quality that fits the occasion. If you do want to cook, we have 30 recipes ready to impress your friends right here.