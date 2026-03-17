The So-Called Potluck 'Rule' That Doesn't Actually Matter

Is any meal more exciting than a potluck? It's like a roulette wheel of flavor — you never know what you're going to get. You might discover a new favorite dish, or maybe you'll find some kind of culinary atrocity that you have to tell your friends about. You get to enjoy a sense of community with friends, neighbors, or coworkers, and you only have to cook one dish to enjoy a full buffet. For many, there's an unofficial potluck rule that states you shouldn't bring store-bought food because doing so is rude, but not everyone follows it. There are some compelling reasons to ignore this rule, too.

The idea that everyone cooks a dish they think other diners would like is lovely. Sharing your cooking and putting your passion into food is never a bad idea. If the result is a selection of foods representing different cultures, techniques, and unique ingredients, that can be amazing. Even if some of the dishes have to compete for oven space. But what if everyone doesn't know how to cook? Or they're pressed for time? There are a lot of reasons why someone might be unable or unwilling to make a dish from scratch and instead rely on a store-bought item.

It might be nice to think that if you put in a lot of effort to make a dish, everyone else could match that effort. But have you ever been at a potluck dinner and sampled a dish that was terrible? Just a mix of strange ingredients prepared poorly? Wouldn't you rather have had a store-bought potato salad?