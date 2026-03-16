The Powerhouse Ingredients That Give Vegan Gravy Punchy Flavor

Gravy might be a condiment that you associate with meat-heavy dishes — like the Thanksgiving turkey or meatloaf. However, gravy can indeed be made entirely plant-based — you just need to find opportunities to build flavor, savoriness, and that all-important umami: The flavor profile that makes any gravy taste absolutely divine.

The two ingredients that you need to try in your homemade gravy, if you're looking to build on this profile, are nutritional yeast and miso. Nutritional yeast is an ingredient that you should always have in your pantry (vegan or not); it has a very salty, almost Parmesan-like flavor and can be added in small doses to your recipe to increase its savoriness. And, while miso might seem like an ingredient relegated to Asian cuisine, it's actually more useful than you'd think. Miso comes in three different varieties, all with varying funkiness and strength, so you'll need to choose carefully and mix a small amount into your recipe, as too much can make it overly salty or savory. White miso is a good place to start, and you only need a few tablespoons of it to get all the savory flavor you're looking for from your gravy. When used in tandem, nutritional yeast and miso will add to the "meatiness" of your recipe, and turn it into the perfect topping for dairy-free mashed potatoes or a lentil-based meatloaf.