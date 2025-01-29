This 2-Ingredient Sauce Is Gluten And Dairy-Free And Can Go On Just About Anything

Finding store-bought sauces that are both gluten-free and dairy-free can be a mission unless you're a sucker for a simple squirt of ketchup, which typically falls under both categories. For example, ranch is chocked full of mayo, some barbecue sauce brands contain gluten-rich additives, and classic soy sauce is made from wheat. Fortunately, you can make your own gluten-free and dairy-free sauce in seconds with a pair of pantry staples; coconut aminos and mustard. Combining these two powerhouse condiments creates a universal sauce that can transform a simple serving of chicken, veggies, fish, or even homestyle fries into a scrumptious feast.

Advertisement

A fantastic fermented sub for soy sauce, coconut aminos are savory and salty. Made from the sap of the coconut palm tree, this umami condiment is slightly sweeter than soy but makes a great gluten-free substitute. All you need to do is combine it well with mustard to make a loose sauce that's super smooth and layered with flavor (begin with two parts coconut aminos and one part mustard before playing around with the ratios later). The mustard lends the sauce a touch of warming heat and some tanginess from the acidic component in the recipe (usually vinegar or lemon juice). It also thickens the viscosity of the sauce, lending it body and structure while bringing out the natural sweetness in the coconut aminos.

Advertisement