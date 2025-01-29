This 2-Ingredient Sauce Is Gluten And Dairy-Free And Can Go On Just About Anything
Finding store-bought sauces that are both gluten-free and dairy-free can be a mission unless you're a sucker for a simple squirt of ketchup, which typically falls under both categories. For example, ranch is chocked full of mayo, some barbecue sauce brands contain gluten-rich additives, and classic soy sauce is made from wheat. Fortunately, you can make your own gluten-free and dairy-free sauce in seconds with a pair of pantry staples; coconut aminos and mustard. Combining these two powerhouse condiments creates a universal sauce that can transform a simple serving of chicken, veggies, fish, or even homestyle fries into a scrumptious feast.
A fantastic fermented sub for soy sauce, coconut aminos are savory and salty. Made from the sap of the coconut palm tree, this umami condiment is slightly sweeter than soy but makes a great gluten-free substitute. All you need to do is combine it well with mustard to make a loose sauce that's super smooth and layered with flavor (begin with two parts coconut aminos and one part mustard before playing around with the ratios later). The mustard lends the sauce a touch of warming heat and some tanginess from the acidic component in the recipe (usually vinegar or lemon juice). It also thickens the viscosity of the sauce, lending it body and structure while bringing out the natural sweetness in the coconut aminos.
A coconut aminos and mustard sauce makes a delicious salad dressing
A coconut aminos and mustard sauce is so simple to make that you can mix it together while the other elements of your meal are cooking. However, if you want to make it in advance (or prepare a large batch for the week), combine the elements in a jar and store them in the fridge. As mustard is a natural binder, the sauce should stay in its emulsified state as it sits but if it separates give the jar a shake to reincorporate. Once you've mastered the recipe, feel free to experiment to your tastes by tweaking the ratios, selecting a different brand of mustard, or adding in extra dairy-free and gluten-free ingredients, such as brown sugar, chili flakes, or thinly sliced scallions. If you can't find coconut aminos, you can substitute it with a gluten-free tamari that has a similar taste and a stronger umami resonance (just read the label as some versions can contain gluten).
The flavor profile of this convenient sauce makes it a yummy pairing with baked chicken and salmon. Having said that, it can also be used in cold dishes and employed as a salad dressing for a jumble of greens and fine beans. You could even add a drizzle to potato salad to lend it a savory character or use it as a flavorful binder in a meatball recipe.