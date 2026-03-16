Costco Sells This Rare Red Wine For $250 — Is That Actually A Good Deal?

Costco has solidified itself as a reliable source for some of the best wines on the market at a price that doesn't break the bank. But, that doesn't always mean that Costco has the best deal possible. In the case of the rare Château L'Evangile 2021 En Primeurs that Costco carries, for example, there are several other sources to get this bottle for a better price.

This particular bottle of wine is sold for $249.99 at Costco and, while that may sound a bit steep at first, it's actually not too bad for a wine of this caliber. The Château L'Evangile 2021 is a complex Bordeaux that features rich notes of chocolate, cherries, gentle floral whispers, and a bit of spicy nutmeg. It is a blend of 69% Merlot, 30% Cabernet Franc, and 1% Cabernet Sauvignon, according to Costco's description, and is prized for its excellent flavor profile and refined tannins. It fits comfortably amongst the many luxury wines sold at Costco. If it's a wine you're interested in tracking down and trying for yourself, though, a quick Google search will reveal multiple sources selling the wine at a lower price than your favorite Costco. MacArthur Beverages, for example, sells the exact same bottle for just $185, and both JJ Buckley Fine Wines and San Francisco Wine Trading Company have it for only $189.94. Sadly, this means Costco is not offering kind of savings its loyal shoppers are used to on this particular bottle of wine.