Costco Sells This Rare Red Wine For $250 — Is That Actually A Good Deal?
Costco has solidified itself as a reliable source for some of the best wines on the market at a price that doesn't break the bank. But, that doesn't always mean that Costco has the best deal possible. In the case of the rare Château L'Evangile 2021 En Primeurs that Costco carries, for example, there are several other sources to get this bottle for a better price.
This particular bottle of wine is sold for $249.99 at Costco and, while that may sound a bit steep at first, it's actually not too bad for a wine of this caliber. The Château L'Evangile 2021 is a complex Bordeaux that features rich notes of chocolate, cherries, gentle floral whispers, and a bit of spicy nutmeg. It is a blend of 69% Merlot, 30% Cabernet Franc, and 1% Cabernet Sauvignon, according to Costco's description, and is prized for its excellent flavor profile and refined tannins. It fits comfortably amongst the many luxury wines sold at Costco. If it's a wine you're interested in tracking down and trying for yourself, though, a quick Google search will reveal multiple sources selling the wine at a lower price than your favorite Costco. MacArthur Beverages, for example, sells the exact same bottle for just $185, and both JJ Buckley Fine Wines and San Francisco Wine Trading Company have it for only $189.94. Sadly, this means Costco is not offering kind of savings its loyal shoppers are used to on this particular bottle of wine.
Other Costco wines that actuallly are a great deal to keep an eye out for
Luckily, Costco is selling several other fantastic red wines that are a truly better deal. If you're open to dropping a lot more money on one of the world's rarest bottles of wine, then you can try and hunt down the Screaming Eagle Cabernet Sauvignon, which Costco was selling for $3,699.99 in 2023. That makes the $250 price tag on the Château L'Evangile sound a lot better, but still doesn't negate the fact that you can get that same bottle elsewhere for less money.
If you're looking for something more on the lower end of the price spectrum there are a few popular wines to buy from Costco that fit the bill, like the Harvey & Harriet Red Blend which is priced at just over $20 a bottle. The Harvey & Harriet website lists its red blend for $28 a bottle, making Costco's price a steal. If you're interested in splurging a little bit, try the Harlan The Maiden Cabernet Sauvignon which Costco was selling for $319 back in 2025. A similar bottle from the same vineyard is listed for as much as $749.98 at some retailers, making Costco a much better source. So, while Costco didn't hit the mark with its pricing of the 2021 Château L'Evangile, rest assured that you can still shop excellent wine deals at the popular grocery chain with just a few minutes of research.