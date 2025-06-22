The 17 Best Red Wines At Costco

Costco offers a range of curated, well-known bottles of wine often priced lower than liquor stores. The warehouse benefits from its sales volume, and often offers impressive discounts to its members. Its size allows it to offer selections intended for national distribution that may not be found in typical supermarkets. While many of the bottles are mainstream, Costco also offers a selection of gems just waiting to be discovered.

To uncover the best red wine offerings, I gathered several bottles and tasted them. I utilized my knowledge and training as a Certified Sommelier, wine writer, and judge to ascertain each wine's quality while considering the winery's history and provenance. Price was not a factor, as it can vary based on location, but all the bottles included are premium wines.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.