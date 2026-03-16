The Worst Aldi Coffee Pods Are More Bitter Than Bold

While some Aldi dupes taste even better than their name brand counterparts, others miss the mark completely. The German grocery giant's coffee pods are much cheaper, and some of them are even on par with the cream of the crop too. However, the worst Aldi coffee pod is not worth putting in your shopping cart, let alone your Keurig. Tasting Table tried and ranked 9 Aldi coffee pods, according to overall taste. We were looking for a balanced, smooth flavor profile and minimal bitterness. Sadly, Aldi's Barissimo fair trade midnight blend dark roast coffee pods were as bitter as can be. Dark roasts are known for their bold, robust flavor because roasting the beans for longer generates caramelization and more varied tasting notes, like smoke and bittersweet dark chocolate. Unfortunately, the only thing that was bold about this Aldi coffee pod was its bitterness.

Although the box professes a palate infused with earthiness, alongside hints of dark cocoa, brown sugar, and tobacco, all we could really taste was the dark cocoa, and that's being generous because as a flavor it's inherently bitter. While you might think a dash of cream, milk, or even flavored creamer would soften the bitterness and help bring out those underlying tasting notes, well, you'd be wrong. When we added milk to our cup of Midnight Blend, it somehow only served to accentuate the acridity. If you're a dark roast fan, there are tons of better options at Aldi that are bold without being bitter.