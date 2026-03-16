The Television Fear Anthony Bourdain Flat-Out Refused To Succumb To (Unlike His Peers)

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When it comes to food adventures on the small screen, nobody did it quite as well, or as fearlessly, as the outspoken chef, author, and travel documentarian Anthony Bourdain. Which is why it's no surprise that his last interview revealed a fear his TV peers have that he just didn't. Speaking with Fast Company in August of 2017, Bourdain (known for gems like, "Your body is not a temple, it's an amusement park. Enjoy the ride," from "Kitchen Confidential") said of his television peers', "Their greatest fear is that they will not be in the television industry next year. That they'll say something or do something or make a decision that will be so unpopular that they'll lose their gig." He then states, simply, "I don't have that fear."

Explaining why these thoughts never plagued him the same way, Bourdain admitted that while he wouldn't exactly relish the idea of going back to a professional kitchen, he said, "I know I can," adding with a chuckle, "If I have to, I'm pretty sure I could keep up on an omelet station."

When sharing the difference between the standards he expected for his shows, versus those of other television food and travel shows, Bourdain said, "I've been free to do whatever I want ... I don't know any other way." He also explained that, "I'd much rather not make TV at all or make unsuccessful TV than make 'competent' television." Bourdain emphasized, "It's very easy to make a conventional travel or food show at this point."