The Basic Meals Anthony Bourdain Believed Everyone Should Master

If you know anything about Anthony Bourdain, you know that food was a central part of his life. So, it should come as little surprise that when asked about what meals every man should know how to cook — in a 2014 interview with Men's Journal — he was quick with a response, and it was much more than one dish. "In an ideal society, everyone over 12 should be able to cook a few basic things reasonably well," Bourdain explained, adding that feeding both themselves and several others should be considered a "basic life skill." But what dishes did Bourdain believe everyone should know how to cook?

"Everyone should know how to make an omelet," the celebrity chef noted. "Everyone should know how to roast a chicken properly, how to grill a steak properly, [and] how to make a basic — very basic — stew or soup." Despite his deep love for all things culinary, his view was not so much that everyone needed to be a master chef or that one needed to have a list of impressive signature dishes. He had his, sure, and always showed respect for those that cooked well. But like any expert in their respective field, he knew that learning the basics and knowing how to do a few things right was really the most important part.

For Bourdain, those dishes mentioned above were considered, essentially, cooking 101 — an entry-level course. After that comes a classic homemade pomodoro sauce, as well as cooking a simple pasta dish. "It would make the world a better place if we all knew how to cook pasta properly," the celebrity chef added.