This Tofu Dish Was One Of Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Meals Abroad

Anthony Bourdain was perhaps the preeminent culinary traveler. Throughout his career, he traveled to countless countries, tasting some delicious local dishes and others he never wanted to try again. In Season 8, Episode 3 of his show "Parts Unknown," he found himself in the Sichuan province of China, where he had the pleasure of eating one of his very favorite dishes in the place of its origin.

Bourdain was by no means inclined toward plant-based diets, so it may come as a surprise that he counted mapo tofu as one of his favorite dishes, even calling it "the apex of Sichuan food." He was, in fact, famously against vegetarianism — though Bourdain did say that he could happily eat a vegetarian diet in India. Well aware of his previous public statements about vegetarianism and veganism, while digging in, he noted, "My absolute favorite, improbably enough, is a tofu dish." It may have helped that mapo tofu typically also has ground pork in it.

If you haven't had mapo tofu before, it is certainly a must-try dish. (Frankly, you should probably go ahead and run through this whole list of Anthony Bourdain's favorite dishes from "Parts Unknown" to look for gaps in your palate.) The dish consists of cubes of soft tofu and ground pork, often combined with ginger, garlic, and mushrooms in a sauce that is spicy and numbing (thanks to palate-vibrating Sichuan peppercorns) with a vibrant red color.