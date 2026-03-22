The Coffee Cocktail That Rivals The Classic Espresso Martini

Whether you decide to make your cowboy martini a bit stronger with chocolate liqueur or you want to keep it simple with chocolate syrup, the core components of this drink are chocolate, coffee, and whiskey. Once you've gotten these pieces figured out, add them to a cocktail shaker with some ice and pour it into any type of martini glass.

If you want to spice things up a bit and add more than just the base ingredients, you're in luck. Coffee, whiskey, and chocolate are pretty universal ingredients that pair well with many different flavors, so it's easy to make it your own. One version comes from Ree Drummond, which features chile syrup and a sprinkle of cayenne pepper for a spicier tipple. If chile and cayenne aren't your spices of choice but you do like a little kick in your cocktails, use cinnamon whiskey for a similar but more subtle heat.

In terms of the espresso itself, don't make the coffee cocktail mistake of choosing low-quality coffee. If you don't have an espresso machine or high-quality beans at home, visit your favorite local coffee shop before whipping up a batch of cowboy espresso martinis. Ask for a few shots of espresso, and you'll be set to combine them with your whiskey and chocolate.