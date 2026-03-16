Do Bakeries Ever Use Premade Cake Mixes For Their Bakes?

Strolling past the local bakery is both a delightful and risky undertaking. The sweet smell of pastries in the air and the beautifully-decorated cakes in the window can deliver a temptation strong enough to break even the most ironclad resolve. But would that be different if the products in the display cases weren't scratch-made by the bakers inside? Probably, but perhaps only in your mind, as many bakeries do use cake mixes in their kitchens.

One piece of evidence is that there are actually quite a few cake mixes out there sold in bulk and specifically marketed to bakeries. A 50-pound bag of red velvet cake mix doesn't have a lot of uses aside from a fairly large-scale operation. But beyond that, there are plenty of bakery employees on the internet spilling the beans. But just because the base is a mix doesn't mean that these bakers aren't putting their own spin on things.

Home bakers know that there are plenty of ways to improve store-bought cake mix and make it taste like bakery-quality. You can, for example, season the cake mix with warm spices in order to add an interesting new aroma to it, or use milk in a store-bought cake mix to give it more of a scratch-made flavor and texture. Professional bakers may also use tricks like replacing oil with butter or adding extra eggs in order to improve the quality of a packaged mix.