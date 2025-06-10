Why You Should Use Milk Instead Of Water In Your Store-Bought Cake Mix

Store-bought cake mix may be a convenience item, but that doesn't mean that you need to settle for a mediocre dessert. There are a lot of different ingredients that can upgrade your boxed cake mix by adding more flavor, improving the texture, or making it more moist. Some of these, like maple syrup or brown butter, will add a lot to your mix, but at the expense of changing the flavor. Meanwhile, others, like mashed potatoes or whipped egg whites, work great but require an amount of effort that might defeat the whole point of using boxed cake mixes. But when talking to James Beard Award-nominated cookbook author Jerrelle Guy about flavorful substitutes for water in boxed cake mixes, there was one answer we got that packed a big punch without any of these downsides: a simple cup of whole milk.

Guy told us that whole milk "adds more richness, flavor and moisture because it has more fat." The boxed cake mixes often contain the flour, flavoring, and leavening agents, with some fat coming from added oil, eggs, or butter, but Guy is right that even with those other ingredients, boxed cake often lacks the richness that is key to making a tender cake. That's why you'll often see that one tip for upgrading cake mix is to add an extra egg. The issue there is that adding a whole extra egg (or something like more oil) may throw off the moisture ratio of the mix. So an even swap of milk for water is ideal instead.