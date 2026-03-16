Servers Notice This Clear Difference Between Boomer And Gen Z Diners

You've probably heard about the "Waiter Rule." It's the ultimate personality test, which basically argues that how someone treats restaurant staff says a lot about whether they treat people decently. It essentially places the server at a certain vantage point, from where they aren't just witnessing social behavior but experiencing it first-hand. And from this vantage point, servers notice a clear difference between Boomer and Gen Z diners — the former talks a lot, and the latter too little.

Now, it should come as no surprise that Boomer and Gen Z diners are a study in contrasts. After all, the gap between the two generations is a minimum of 33 years, going up to 57 years. For the older lot, a good bar is one with a familiar face and a quiet corner. For the young ones, the non-negotiables are good lighting and a photogenic cocktail. Boomers will have a litany of complaints about today's restaurants, from the cost of food and drinks to menus accessible only by QR Codes. Meanwhile, Gen Z's finest will complain about Boomers.

From the servers' point of view, the one thing that stands out is how, and how much, Boomers engage with them. They'll start with small talk, ask about their day, drop a compliment, and overall try and make a personal connection before moving on to questions about the menu. The line between familiarity and over-familiarity is thin, though, as is the one between building a relationship with the waitstaff and expecting the moon from them. Going by posts on Reddit, it's clear that many Boomers don't know where that line is.