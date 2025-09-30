Restaurant Staff Really Can't Stand This One Gen Z Habit

Picture this: you're working at a busy downtown restaurant. It's the dinner rush and you approach a table of young people who've had time to look over the menu and decide what they want. You greet everyone warmly, introduce yourself, and ask if anyone would like to start with a drink. Instead of an answer, you're met with a blank stare as if you spoke in a language no one understands. You wait a beat, and when nothing changes, you ask again. Still no answer. You are now caught in the empty gaze of the Gen Z stare.

If you have never experienced it before, count yourself lucky. It sounds like a joke at first, but enough people have experienced it, especially in the service industry, to conclude it's a real phenomenon. Still, it's hard to figure out what's happening. It's the habit among some members of Gen Z, aged 13 to 28, of not answering verbally when asked a question. Instead, they give an expressionless stare that betrays no emotion or hint of what they might be thinking. For many, it's incredibly frustrating because it's impossible to read and brings any social interaction to a halt. For restaurant staff, this can throw off the pace of a shift badly.

There's mounting evidence it's a widespread phenomenon that even occurs in the workplace. Explaining why it happens is harder. Psychologists are only beginning to take notice, suggesting explanations that range from emotional self-protection to cultural desensitization. It's even been suggested this is simply a fad that spread on social media and was adopted by the younger generation. But none of that makes it easier for restaurant staff to deal with.