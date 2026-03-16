Princess Diana Wasn't Big On Tea — Except This 2-Ingredient Blend

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It doesn't get much more English than tea ... at least, traditionally. From her important work during the AIDS epidemic, to her 1985 dance with John Travolta at The White House, to the iconic "Revenge Dress," The People's Princess turned tradition on its head and changed the world forever. Perhaps aptly, Princess Diana generally preferred coffee over tea. But, one two-ingredient tea blend remained a fixture in her regular rotation: Rose pouchong, according to former royal chef Darren McGrady.

After working at the Savoy, the intrepid 20-year-old chef began his career amongst royals, spending 11 years in the kitchen at Buckingham Palace and Balmoral for the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, before serving as Princess Diana's personal chef at Kensington Palace from 1993 to 1997. In an interview with Coffee Friend, McGrady shares, "Princess Diana's favourite was rose pouchong, the black tea with the rose petals, however, she was more of a coffee drinker."

So, what made rose pouchong Princess Di's go-to? Unique and distinctive, pouchong tea leaves fall between green and oolong, regarding intensity and oxidation (8-20%). The blend comprises Chinese black tea dried with interspersed rose petals; the black leaves dotted with a few pops of deep magenta look visually fabulous inside the tin. This combination of black tea and aromatic rose petals yields a balanced and delicate dimensionality, not too robust. On the palate, rose pouchong tea arrives floral, mellow, elegant, subtly vegetal, and slightly sweet, sporting a golden-brown hue and a medium-bodied mouthfeel.