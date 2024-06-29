The Historic London Cafe That Pays Homage To The Life Of Princess Diana

In the charming London neighborhood of Notting Hill, there's a cafe that's gone from being a favorite haunt of a royal icon to being a living memorial. Cafe Diana opened in 1989, and the owner, Abdul Daoud, was struggling to come up with a name in the business's early days. Suddenly, Princess Diana walked by with her sons, Prince Harry and Prince William — the family lived nearby. Daoud realized naming his cafe for the beloved princess was the perfect idea.

Princess Diana seems to have been flattered by the idea and also taken with the restaurant's menu because she stopped by a few times and often brought her children. Because of the amount of press surrounding her every move throughout her royal adult life, we know Princess Diana's favorite dishes and cuisines, and even what her last meal was. At Cafe Diana, though, Daoud can tell customers some of the more everyday things she liked to enjoy in quieter moments with her sons. She frequently ordered cappuccinos and baked items like croissants or cakes. The boys tended to order a bit more heartily, opting for full English breakfasts, plates of different meats with eggs, tomatoes, beans, and toast — sometimes the princess took part in this British classic, too.

One day, Daoud asked Princess Diana for a photo he could hang on the wall, and she humbly obliged. Before she knew it, the cafe was leaning into its theme of celebrating her, and the two Dianas developed a special relationship.