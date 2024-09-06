Princess Diana's Favorite Type Of Coffee Was Relaxed And Simple
When it came to coffee, Princess Diana kept things refreshingly simple. She wasn't about fancy brews or extravagant coffee machines. Instead, she preferred instant coffee, taking it black — something that reflects her no-fuss attitude. As her former chef, Darren McGrady — who cooked for Kensington Palace for a number of years — explained to Coffee Friend, Diana would often make herself a cup of coffee and kindly offer to make him one as well. Instant coffee, made by adding hot water to dehydrated coffee granules, was one of Princess Diana's favorite foods. She always took it black to stick to her low-fat diet, reflecting her healthy choices.
Unlike the grandiose dishes often associated with royalty — like Veal Prince Orloff, created for Russian dignitaries in the 19th century, or Gustavus Adolphus pastries, a nod to Swedish royalty — Diana's choice of instant coffee was delightfully unpretentious. Historically, dishes inspired by royalty have been elaborate, but Diana's coffee preference was a stark contrast, highlighting her down-to-earth nature. In a world where opulence and grandeur were the norms, her unornamented coffee ritual was a reminder that even someone as iconic as Princess Diana found comfort in everyday pleasures rather than the more typical flamboyant, royal-inspired fare.
Princess Diana's coffee legacy lives on
Princess Diana was known to drop into Cafe Diana, the historic London café that now pays homage to her life. This unique café, filled with photos and mementos of Diana, was where she'd often enjoy coffee and breakfast. She even had friendly chats with the owner, reflecting her genuine and approachable nature. In an interview with The National, a café regular recalled that Diana often brought her sons, William and Harry, in for burgers when they were younger. Now, it's a popular spot for fans and tourists, offering a taste of the personal touch that Diana brought wherever she went. It's incredible how a neighborhood café has become a lasting tribute to her warmth and charm.
With Starbucks opening its first London location in 1998, just a year after her passing, it's fascinating to think about how she might have embraced this new coffee craze. Princess Diana's last meal was a breakfast classic — a mushroom and asparagus omelet — showing her preference for humble, comforting food. Imagine Diana walking into a Starbucks today, or perhaps savoring a trendy treat like dalgona coffee — a whipped, frothy version of instant coffee created through a scientific process similar to that used to produce meringue. It's easy to picture her enjoying the modern café atmosphere while eating something similar to what she enjoyed in her last days.