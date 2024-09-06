When it came to coffee, Princess Diana kept things refreshingly simple. She wasn't about fancy brews or extravagant coffee machines. Instead, she preferred instant coffee, taking it black — something that reflects her no-fuss attitude. As her former chef, Darren McGrady — who cooked for Kensington Palace for a number of years — explained to Coffee Friend, Diana would often make herself a cup of coffee and kindly offer to make him one as well. Instant coffee, made by adding hot water to dehydrated coffee granules, was one of Princess Diana's favorite foods. She always took it black to stick to her low-fat diet, reflecting her healthy choices.

Unlike the grandiose dishes often associated with royalty — like Veal Prince Orloff, created for Russian dignitaries in the 19th century, or Gustavus Adolphus pastries, a nod to Swedish royalty — Diana's choice of instant coffee was delightfully unpretentious. Historically, dishes inspired by royalty have been elaborate, but Diana's coffee preference was a stark contrast, highlighting her down-to-earth nature. In a world where opulence and grandeur were the norms, her unornamented coffee ritual was a reminder that even someone as iconic as Princess Diana found comfort in everyday pleasures rather than the more typical flamboyant, royal-inspired fare.