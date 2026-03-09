Costco Just Dropped A New Fruit-Filled Croissant And We're Hungry To Try It
If the weather is already starting to heat up where you live and you find yourself less and less likely to use your oven for spring baking, Costco's got you covered. A new bakery item was just spotted at Costco, and it's the perfect thing to serve for dessert at your next dinner party (or just enjoy as an afternoon pick-me-up after a long day). A March 8, 2026, Instagram post from @costcofinds.alex highlighted a new four-pack of fresh croissants filled with light, fluffy mascarpone whipped cream and sliced strawberries from the Costco bakery.
While not nearly as celebrated as the fan-favorite Costco cake that returned for spring, the strawberry-filled croissants are an equally tempting new treat. The playful takes on strawberry shortcake are priced around $9.99 a pack, depending on the location, and they can be found in the bakery's refrigerated section. Fans know how good Costco's flaky, buttery croissants are, so they're sure to be a crowd-pleaser. It's possible they'll even be as good as Costco's Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissants, which were a "beyond amazing" Costco bakery pastry, according to customers.
Costco also has another perfect ready-to-serve spring dessert
If you can't find these strawberry-filled croissants at your local warehouse, don't fear. In their Instagram post, @costcofinds.alex highlighted two other new Costco bakery items that you can try too. Success Import Fresh Matcha Red Bean Cake is another new, ready-to-serve dessert that doesn't require any baking. One package includes 16 individually wrapped slices for just $7.99, depending on location. Each soft, fluffy slice contains a blend of matcha and red bean cake, perfect to take to work and have alongside your afternoon coffee.
If you would rather bake your own homemade croissants, @costcofinds.alex's Instagram post also showcases a box of Schär Gluten-Free Puff Pastry Dough. Each package includes two rolls of pre-made dough with parchment paper for just $5.99, depending on location. After rolling the dough into croissants and baking according to the instructions on the package, cut each in half and fill with homemade whipped mascarpone and fresh sliced strawberries. You can also use this puff pastry dough to make quiche and tarts, so it's a great item to have in your freezer for last-minute baking needs.