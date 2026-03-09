Costco Just Dropped A New Fruit-Filled Croissant And We're Hungry To Try It

If the weather is already starting to heat up where you live and you find yourself less and less likely to use your oven for spring baking, Costco's got you covered. A new bakery item was just spotted at Costco, and it's the perfect thing to serve for dessert at your next dinner party (or just enjoy as an afternoon pick-me-up after a long day). A March 8, 2026, Instagram post from @costcofinds.alex highlighted a new four-pack of fresh croissants filled with light, fluffy mascarpone whipped cream and sliced strawberries from the Costco bakery.

While not nearly as celebrated as the fan-favorite Costco cake that returned for spring, the strawberry-filled croissants are an equally tempting new treat. The playful takes on strawberry shortcake are priced around $9.99 a pack, depending on the location, and they can be found in the bakery's refrigerated section. Fans know how good Costco's flaky, buttery croissants are, so they're sure to be a crowd-pleaser. It's possible they'll even be as good as Costco's Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissants, which were a "beyond amazing" Costco bakery pastry, according to customers.