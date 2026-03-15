These 3-Ingredient Cheesecake Bites Are Too Easy Not To Make For Dessert

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Rather than getting too elaborate with your tasty treats, often, the most basic combinations can come together for an unforgettable dessert. The next time you're looking to satiate your sweet tooth, all you need are three easy ingredients. Between a dozen pitted Medjool dates, seven ounces of 60% cacao chocolate for melting, and a single cup of no-bake cheesecake filling, you have all the ingredients necessary to create a crave-worthy batch of chocolate cheesecake date bites.

These little bites are as adorable as they are delicious and are fairly simple to assemble. Start by carefully slicing open each date lengthwise and filling each one with a tablespoon of the cheesecake mixture. Next, melt the chocolate and carefully dip, dress, or drizzle each cheesecake-filled date to your liking and set them on a tray lined with wax paper. Let these set in your fridge for at least 10 minutes before enjoying.

With a dozen chocolate cheesecake date bites, your dessert is sure to be the life of the party. Remember to store extras (should there be any) in an airtight container in the fridge. Honestly, you'll likely be hard-pressed for leftovers after passing around a tray of these treats. This recipe is quick and effective, with plenty of serving options and fun ways to get creative with the presentation and ingredients.