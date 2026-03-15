These 3-Ingredient Cheesecake Bites Are Too Easy Not To Make For Dessert
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Rather than getting too elaborate with your tasty treats, often, the most basic combinations can come together for an unforgettable dessert. The next time you're looking to satiate your sweet tooth, all you need are three easy ingredients. Between a dozen pitted Medjool dates, seven ounces of 60% cacao chocolate for melting, and a single cup of no-bake cheesecake filling, you have all the ingredients necessary to create a crave-worthy batch of chocolate cheesecake date bites.
These little bites are as adorable as they are delicious and are fairly simple to assemble. Start by carefully slicing open each date lengthwise and filling each one with a tablespoon of the cheesecake mixture. Next, melt the chocolate and carefully dip, dress, or drizzle each cheesecake-filled date to your liking and set them on a tray lined with wax paper. Let these set in your fridge for at least 10 minutes before enjoying.
With a dozen chocolate cheesecake date bites, your dessert is sure to be the life of the party. Remember to store extras (should there be any) in an airtight container in the fridge. Honestly, you'll likely be hard-pressed for leftovers after passing around a tray of these treats. This recipe is quick and effective, with plenty of serving options and fun ways to get creative with the presentation and ingredients.
Tips for making a decadent date-based dessert
Though a store-bought tub of no-bake cheesecake filling stretches the "three-ingredient" definition, it's an excellent way to streamline this delightful dessert. Alternatively, you can assemble a few more ingredients, including room temperature cream cheese, cold heavy cream, and sweetened condensed milk for a homemade no-bake cheesecake filling. There's a lot of room to play with different tastes, textures, and accompaniments to get all the richness and familiar flavors of a cheesecake condensed into a bite-sized sweet.
It's also worth noting that this recipe calls for pitted Medjool dates rather than Noor Deglet. What makes Medjool dates so unique is that they are a considerably sweeter variety, making them the ideal choice as the base for your cheesecake bites. The firm and sticky texture of dates also makes them a frequent feature in a number of different no-bake recipes.
As far as chocolate, this is best used as a less-sweet counter to the extreme sweetness of the other two ingredients. Choosing a bar with at least 60% cacao content is key, as is keeping in mind that sometimes buying the expensive chocolate is worth it. Dress up these chocolate, date, and cheesecake bites by topping them off with a sprinkle of crumbled graham crackers for even more of a cheesecake-style addition, taking care to do so before the chocolate has set.
Try this three-ingredient chocolate cheesecake date bites recipe, and you'll keep coming back for more.