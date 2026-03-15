There's No Competition — This Dunkin' Wake-Up Wrap Is The Best On The Menu
For breakfast lovers in search of a savory option at Dunkin' that isn't a donut, a lineup of Wake-Up Wraps is worth knowing about. One of our Tasting Table writers sampled each of these wraps and ranked them. Wake-Up Wraps offer an assortment of ingredients like cheese and eggs packed into thin flour tortillas, but the Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Wake-Up Wrap was the clear standout star.
Seasoned with brown sugar and black pepper, Dunkin's black pepper bacon offers the kind of sweet and savory tasting profile that the other wraps failed to capitalize on. "I love their sweet black pepper bacon. It's so good," wrote a fan on Facebook. As our writer notes, the sweet and peppery flavor complements the savory egg, white cheddar cheese, and tortilla, and each bite was seasoned to perfection. The crispy bacon contrasts with the soft tortilla and egg, making this order one that is easy to repeat.
A recipe that is good any time of the day
According to our writer, the other sampled wraps don't have the same punch of flavor offered by the brown sugar and black pepper, and plenty of Dunkin's fans agree. Some customers have tried to make their own copycat recipes at home, customizing attempts with different kinds of cheeses and proteins like turkey sausage patties. Homemade wraps can be frozen and quickly warmed up for morning meals served on the go. Simply pair with an iced latte or hot coffee.
For customers who taste the wrap and still want more, Dunkin's sweet black pepper bacon is also found layered inside a breakfast sandwich that is served on a buttery croissant. While the wrap option offers a lighter nosh to hold appetites over until lunch, bigger appetites may appreciate white cheddar and egg, packed with four strips of bacon inside Dunkin's flaky croissant. Regardless of your decision, both options prove that Dunkin' runs on more than just donuts.