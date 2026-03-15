There's No Competition — This Dunkin' Wake-Up Wrap Is The Best On The Menu

For breakfast lovers in search of a savory option at Dunkin' that isn't a donut, a lineup of Wake-Up Wraps is worth knowing about. One of our Tasting Table writers sampled each of these wraps and ranked them. Wake-Up Wraps offer an assortment of ingredients like cheese and eggs packed into thin flour tortillas, but the Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Wake-Up Wrap was the clear standout star.

Seasoned with brown sugar and black pepper, Dunkin's black pepper bacon offers the kind of sweet and savory tasting profile that the other wraps failed to capitalize on. "I love their sweet black pepper bacon. It's so good," wrote a fan on Facebook. As our writer notes, the sweet and peppery flavor complements the savory egg, white cheddar cheese, and tortilla, and each bite was seasoned to perfection. The crispy bacon contrasts with the soft tortilla and egg, making this order one that is easy to repeat.