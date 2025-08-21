How Much Butter Is In A Single Croissant?

When you think of a perfect croissant, two key factors probably come to mind: flaky layers and, of course, butter. Lamination, or layering sheets of butter between dough, is key to creating those infamous flaky layers. But you might ask, how much butter actually ends up in a single croissant? While it depends on several factors like the size of the croissant, the butter's fat content, and your particular recipe, a single croissant usually contains about 25 to 30% butter per weight, and sometimes more (looking at you, French pastry shops). This can equate to upwards of a tablespoon or two of butter per individual croissant.

For extra-large croissants, for instance, a recipe may call for 3 sticks of butter for an eight-croissant yield, which is approximately 3 tablespoons of butter per pastry. Then there are recipes that use a similar amount of butter, but prompt you to make smaller croissants for almost double the yield. Regardless of pastry size, this high volume of butter in a classic French croissant recipe may cause you to do a double-take. But if you ask the artisan pastry experts, it's likely they'll tell you the more butter, the better. Overall, a recipe with 28 to 30% butter — or a couple of tablespoons of butter per unit — is ideal for the richest flavor and flaky layers. Some recipes may call for less than 25% butter, but these will likely come out more bready, less flaky, and a bit bland.