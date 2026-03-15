I Tried 9 Spices From Target. Here Are The Ones I'd Buy Again

The quality of Target's garlic powder makes it worth buying. Unsurprisingly, this product smells like garlic and tastes like garlic — just as expected. The color is light yellow, and the powder is dry and loose with no clumps. All of these are signs of a good product.

I used this spice to make garlic bread. I popped a slice in the toaster, spread some butter on it, and added a sprinkle of garlic powder. It tasted amazing and was low effort to bring together.

The delicious taste of this garlic powder made me want to try it out in more recipes. It would be amazing as part of a steak rub or on roasted vegetables, especially since it doesn't burn and turn bitter in the same way chopped fresh garlic does. Guacamole would be another perfect application of this spice. It would add plenty of flavor, but since granulated garlic is water-soluble, the texture of the dip would stay creamy.

While I really liked Good & Gather garlic powder, it's probably very similar to most other brands. They're all produced through the same process: The garlic is dried and ground into a powder. The price is also on par with other similar products.