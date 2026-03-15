The Costco Essential That Puts A Definitive End To Kitchen Splatters
If one had to pick a favorite kitchen sound, the satisfying sizzle of raw food hitting hot oil would be right up there. It's the sound that brings with it the promise of great food — grilled prawns, a medium rare steak, tempura veggies. Unfortunately, that same sizzle also brings with it the guarantee of grease-splattered walls and countertops, traces of which are impossible to get rid of, no matter how hard you scrub. Thankfully, there's one Costco essential that finally puts a definitive end to this problem, with zero elbow grease involved. Basically, instead of picking up a full range of cleaning supplies from Costco, just buy the foldable splatter guards.
While you could use the salt trick to cut some of the greasy splatter, these foldable splatter guards are a tidy product designed to make your kitchen splatter-proof. They're especially useful when you can't cover the pan because it would trap steam inside. These guards are like lids for your pots and pans, except that they have a wire mesh center, so it catches the splatter without causing condensation inside.
The ones sold in Costco come with FDA food safe silicone rims, foldable handles for easy storage, and a rust-resistant stainless steel mesh. They come in two sizes which between them fit any skillet that's between 8 and 12 inches in diameter. And the best part is that these splatter guards are dishwasher-friendly as well, which means you don't need to stress about how to get them clean either. It really does sound like a dream, and most people who've used it say it is the real deal.
Splatter guards are a big hit
The Costco splatter guards have got universally rave reviews so far with over 90% customers giving it five stars on the official website (this suggests it would fit seamlessly into our list of standout Costco products that beat Ikea, Walmart, and Amazon). "These work on all of my pots, and bowls. I love that the handle collapses for easier storage," one customer wrote. And while another felt the $35 price tag was a touch on the steeper side, not everyone agreed. "These are substantial, well-designed splatter screens. Between these two screens, the most frequently used skillet/pot sizes are covered. Well worth the price as they may be the last screens you need to buy," one buyer wrote, while another added that theirs felt like they would "last a lifetime". If you ask us, just the idea of a splatter-free kitchen sounds pretty priceless.
Their utility isn't restricted to when you're frying stuff, either. Splatter guards come in handy while cooking a whole range of dishes. "I use mine when cooking anything that splatters (oil, tomato sauce, overzealous soup, etc.)," one Redditor posted. "I'd much rather wash a single splatter guard instead of scrubbing my stove top + counter + backdrop." Customers also said they're great when it comes to making popcorn, with the kernels getting a moisture-free environment to pop into their crunchy best. The most innovative use we found online for the splatter guard was to make burgers. How? Just toast the buns on the mesh while the burger patty is cooking on the skillet. Pure genius.