The Costco Essential That Puts A Definitive End To Kitchen Splatters

If one had to pick a favorite kitchen sound, the satisfying sizzle of raw food hitting hot oil would be right up there. It's the sound that brings with it the promise of great food — grilled prawns, a medium rare steak, tempura veggies. Unfortunately, that same sizzle also brings with it the guarantee of grease-splattered walls and countertops, traces of which are impossible to get rid of, no matter how hard you scrub. Thankfully, there's one Costco essential that finally puts a definitive end to this problem, with zero elbow grease involved. Basically, instead of picking up a full range of cleaning supplies from Costco, just buy the foldable splatter guards.

While you could use the salt trick to cut some of the greasy splatter, these foldable splatter guards are a tidy product designed to make your kitchen splatter-proof. They're especially useful when you can't cover the pan because it would trap steam inside. These guards are like lids for your pots and pans, except that they have a wire mesh center, so it catches the splatter without causing condensation inside.

The ones sold in Costco come with FDA food safe silicone rims, foldable handles for easy storage, and a rust-resistant stainless steel mesh. They come in two sizes which between them fit any skillet that's between 8 and 12 inches in diameter. And the best part is that these splatter guards are dishwasher-friendly as well, which means you don't need to stress about how to get them clean either. It really does sound like a dream, and most people who've used it say it is the real deal.