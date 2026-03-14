The Old-School Chain Anthony Bourdain Called A 'Judgement-Free Zone'

Anthony Bourdain was known for unveiling hidden gems and encouraging worldwide travel in the name of well-made and unique foods. If there were a market stand in Colombia selling caldo de costilla or a chef in the Philippines ready to cook him lechon and seaweed salad, Bourdain was there. Through 12 seasons of his hit show, "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," he explored everywhere from Shanghai to Paraguay to Vietnam and beyond, but Bourdain was no stranger to uncovering great places in the United States, either, such as when he visited Sizzler, an old-school steakhouse chain in California that he dubbed a "judgment-free zone."

Sizzler has been a staple of the West Coast since 1958. But it wasn't until 2013 in Season 1, Episode 2 of "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" that the chef and documentarian had his first experience at the chain, after meeting up with artist David Choe in Koreatown, Los Angeles. After dining at the steakhouse, Bourdain said (via @topcellitraveler on TikTok) that Sizzler is "a judgment-free zone, where there are no mistakes."

While we ranked it fairly well on our list of 13 steakhouse chains in the U.S., Bourdain goes on to say that Sizzler is "a world to explore incongruous combinations without shame or guilt." In the episode, he takes full advantage of everything Sizzler has to offer, selecting a steak with the salad bar option, where Bourdain follows Choe as he makes a meatball-stuffed taco.