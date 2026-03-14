This Non-Coffee Drink Category Now Accounts For 25% Of Dutch Bros' Sales
While there are plenty of things coffee lovers should know about Dutch Bros, there's one must-know fact for customers who aren't coffee fans, but still need an energy boost. The beloved chain offers its own line of Rebel energy drinks in 15 fruity varieties, all of which can be customized to your heart's content. Sound odd for a coffee chain? It's actually oddly genius: According to a March 2026 report by The Wall Street Journal, customized energy drinks now account for 25% of Dutch Bros' sales profits, which total $1.6 billion.
Dutch Bros' expansive menu also offers teas, blended frozen drinks, lemonades, smoothies, and more. Such a massive selection might seem challenging to handle, yet the company is seeing more gain than pain. WSJ reports that Dutch Bros is now the third largest coffee chain in the U.S., which is definitely due in part to its popularity with Gen Z — and the Rebel drinks are spearheading the craze.
These beverages start with a plain energy drink base that is mixed with fruity syrups and sometimes add-ins like popping boba or flavored floats. Rebel drinks can be made simply iced or blended into a slush, and when ordered in a medium size, most flavors deliver around 100 grams of caffeine. None of the Rebels are the Dutch Bros order for the biggest caffeine hit, but they have way more going for them than just energy. The company carefully engineered the looks, flavors, and customizability of these sippers to make them a marketing tour de force.
What makes Dutch Bros' energy drinks so popular (and profitable)?
Gen Z as a whole harbors a deep love for iced beverages and energy drinks, so what gives Dutch Bros' Rebel drinks the edge? Chief marketing officer Tana Davila told The Wall Street Journal that it's all about customization. You would be hard-pressed to find a Gen Z'er who doesn't love spiffing up their drinks, then sharing their orders among friends or on social media. In fact, a 2025 Keurig Dr Pepper report summarized on Food Business News found that 75% of Gen Z consumers order custom beverages. Even though bigger chains like Starbucks and Dunkin' sell energy drinks, they can't beat the number of options at Dutch Bros, with its cult-following "secret" menu items.
Sporting fruity flavor families like berries, citrus, and tropical, Dutch Bros' regular Rebel drinks offer plenty of variety. However, its Build Your Own Rebel option lets customers choose from three sweetness levels, over 20 flavored syrups, 17 flavored floats, extra Rebel shots for more caffeine, and mix-ins like boba, sweet cream, and "sour shots." Gen Z also adores snazzy-looking and -sounding drinks, and with their rainbow ombre hues and fun names like OG Gummy Bear and Vampire or Dragon Slayer, Dutch Bros' Rebels couldn't be more tailored to the moment. The chain's app even lists quirky "secret menu" Rebels like Kick In Da Face (peach, pomegranate, cherry, passion fruit) and Unicorn Blood (strawberry, white chocolate, almond). Coffee chains that want to reach Dutch Bros' level of success might have to expand far beyond just java.