This Popular Discount Grocer Is Shutting Down Dozens Of Stores

Affording groceries is already hard enough these days, and now a nationwide discount grocery that really helps people save is set to close three dozen stores. The company doing the shuttering is Grocery Outlet, a chain of grocery stores that, at least before these upcoming closings, had 570 locations across 16 states. Based out of California, Grocery Outlet is known for its unique budget model of independently-owned grocery stores, which keep prices low by purchasing overstock and closeout deals from other retailers and major brands. Quite literally applying the outlet mall model to food. However, despite the high demand for budget groceries, it appears Grocery Outlet may have been too ambitious in recent years.

Up until this announcement, Grocery Outlet had been expanding quite rapidly. Those 570 stores were up from around 300 stores in 2019, and it had opened 42 locations last year. But during the most recent company earnings call, it was revealed that the company experienced a $218 million net loss in the fourth quarter of 2025, despite an 11% increase in sales. On the earnings call, Grocery Outlet's President and CEO Jason Potter directly attributed the losses to overexpansion and said the closure of the 36 stores is a response to that concern. While some underperforming stores in California, Idaho, and Ohio will be closing, 24 of the closures will be on the East Coast. However, Potter says the company has no plans to fully exit any market the chain is currently in.