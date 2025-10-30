10 Things To Know Before Shopping At Grocery Outlet

Just about every grocery store and restaurant has an app these days, so we understand it can be frustrating to download yet another one. But if you want a better overall experience at Grocery Outlet, then the app is quite helpful. One of our favorite features is that you can set your home store — the specific one that you would visit — and you can see what's available directly at that location.

For example, you can search for cheese or ramen and see what comes up. Alternatively, you can simply navigate through the app sections and trending searches for classics like coffee, chicken, bread, and frozen. This feature is useful so you can get the general idea of what the store currently has in stock; it'll also show you the prices so you know what to expect. The app also has occasional digital offers like $5 off a 50 purchase or random app-exclusive offers – as an example, ours had an incredible deal for a 22-pack of Dunkin' Coffee K-Cup Pods in the s'mores flavor (ideal for the Libras out there) at 65% off the price you'd pay from Keurig. You can also view the weekly store ad to see what's new, as well as view your past purchases. You also need the app to enter to win the free groceries sweepstakes, which we will talk about later.