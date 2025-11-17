How Grocery Outlet's Price Tags Help Shoppers Find The Best Deals

With compact stores and ridiculously low costs, Grocery Outlet Bargain Market gives competitors like Aldi and Trader Joe's a run for their money. If you're from the West Coast or the Mid-Atlantic areas of the U.S., you're likely already familiar with this peculiar grocery gem. The chain currently operates over 500 stores mainly in these regions of the country, and it's continuing to grow — largely thanks to its too-good-to-be-true prices.

Grocery Outlet stores stand at just 15,000 to 22,000 square feet (for reference, Aldi locations are typically around 22,000), and shopping at one is like going on a treasure hunt. Each location is stocked with a range of brand-name products and grocery staples, all offered at steep markdowns – sometimes even 40% to 60% less than what you'd pay at a traditional supermarket. Shoppers can find "WOW!" deals on every shelf. But if you take a closer look at the price tags, you may just be able to sniff out the absolute best deals of the bunch.

On of the store's price tags, customers can find the designated Grocery Outlet price for the product in addition to an "elsewhere" price – a reference price for what shoppers could expect to pay for the same item at a different retailer. This feature helps customers quickly identify the biggest savings throughout the store, and those savings can really add up, creating some seriously unbelievable Grocery Outlet grocery hauls. According to Grocery Outlet's website, as of October 2025, the company has helped its customers save nearly $3 billion in just the past year alone.