The Kitchen Cleaning Product It's Time To Ditch

As our knowledge of kitchen cleaning methods evolves, we continue to learn about products and approaches that get a deeper clean, really eliminate bacteria and therefore health risks, and won't damage our homes' surfaces, be toxic to our family members or pets, or be harmful to the environment. Often, the best answer lies in natural products and making your own kitchen cleaner with household staples, therefore skipping the chemicals. Now, we've got another reason to ditch commercial solutions, especially an entire category of them: strongly scented cleaning products do more harm than good.

We know, those lemon or pine sprays smell good, which many of us have long equated with "clean." Alas, an albeit lovely faux aroma is not the same thing as clean, which is why using scented products is a kitchen cleaning mistake that can have real consequences. This is because those scents aren't actually contributing to the cleaning function of a solution; in fact, they're like a mask. You just smell that lavender, which can cover real problem areas in your kitchen that need attention. Odor is one of the most trustworthy of telltale signs of bacterial contamination or food spoilage. You want to be able to sense issues and take care of them. Plus, scented cleaners leave residue where you use them. This actually attracts dust — that's right, a cleaning solution that ultimately un-cleans — and makes your surfaces look dull.