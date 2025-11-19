Keep Those Citrus Peels For A Fresher-Smelling Kitchen Floor
Mopping your kitchen floor may seem like a straightforward task, but for so many of us, using harsh cleaning products in the kitchen can be undesirable and the choices confusing. First of all, there's the smell. So many floor cleaners contain disinfectants that give off a powerful chemical odor. And if you practice green cleaning, you likely don't want any chemicals on your floor or around your cooking area. But there's a reusable and biodegradable solution to floor cleaning that actually smells great: citrus peels.
The other big benefit of using citrus (orange, lemon, lime, and even grapefruit) is the ability of the peels to help cut grease and release dirt, which makes them the perfect natural all-purpose cleaner. Making a cleaning solution from citrus peels is simple. Place citrus peels in a pot of water, bring them to a boil, remove, and add the liquid to your mop water. This is perfect for light cleaning on your kitchen floor, and because boiling releases the essential oils in the peels, the aroma will fill your kitchen.
For a disinfecting clean, use the same boiling process, but add to the water 6 tablespoons of distilled vinegar and 3 teaspoons of borax. While you can use any citrus you have on hand, making a cleaning solution with lemons is going to give you the best results. Lemons are naturally more acidic than their citrus counterparts, and they do a fantastic job cleaning floors and leaving a fresh aroma.
Why citrus works on floors and other surfaces in your kitchen
We know that citrus packs an acidic punch, and because of this, it's perfect for cleaning the grease and dirt from nearly every type of kitchen floor, even some hardwood. The oils from the citrus offer some protection for the finish on hardwoods and provide additional shine. As a matter of fact, the acids in citrus peels have grease-cutting properties that other mild household cleaners might lack. Citrus cleaners work well on several different kitchen flooring materials, including vinyl, laminate, tile, and sealed stone floors. Avoid using citrus peel cleaners on unsealed stone or granite, as acidic cleaners can etch or erode porous stone.
You can use other methods of cleaning with citrus peels, including these 12 genius ways to clean your kitchen with lemon. Employ a citrus solution to remove other acid stains like wine, coffee, or grape juice from surfaces around your kitchen. Bottle your citrus cleaner and spray it on the kitchen faucet to remove lime buildup, or spray any grout that needs brightening. Use leftover citrus to clean residual grease off kitchen cabinets and trim. Citrus can be a great solution for tackling stubborn stovetops, and you can remove the buildup from your pots and pans without the use of chemical cleaners. Citrus can also be one of the best ways to clean your cutting board — and certainly one of the safest.