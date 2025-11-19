Keep Those Citrus Peels For A Fresher-Smelling Kitchen Floor

Mopping your kitchen floor may seem like a straightforward task, but for so many of us, using harsh cleaning products in the kitchen can be undesirable and the choices confusing. First of all, there's the smell. So many floor cleaners contain disinfectants that give off a powerful chemical odor. And if you practice green cleaning, you likely don't want any chemicals on your floor or around your cooking area. But there's a reusable and biodegradable solution to floor cleaning that actually smells great: citrus peels.

The other big benefit of using citrus (orange, lemon, lime, and even grapefruit) is the ability of the peels to help cut grease and release dirt, which makes them the perfect natural all-purpose cleaner. Making a cleaning solution from citrus peels is simple. Place citrus peels in a pot of water, bring them to a boil, remove, and add the liquid to your mop water. This is perfect for light cleaning on your kitchen floor, and because boiling releases the essential oils in the peels, the aroma will fill your kitchen.

For a disinfecting clean, use the same boiling process, but add to the water 6 tablespoons of distilled vinegar and 3 teaspoons of borax. While you can use any citrus you have on hand, making a cleaning solution with lemons is going to give you the best results. Lemons are naturally more acidic than their citrus counterparts, and they do a fantastic job cleaning floors and leaving a fresh aroma.