This Tropical Fruit Makes The Best Natural All-Purpose Cleaner You've Ever Seen

You may have heard of using citrus fruits such as lemons, oranges, and even grapefruits as cleaning agents, but did you know that you can use pineapples, too? Yes, apart from being sweet, tangy, and entirely delicious to eat, pineapples can also be used as a natural cleaning agent across the board, effective at tackling everything from greasy utensils and dirty countertops to stained kitchen cloths.

The best part about this is that you don't have to sacrifice the edible part of the pineapple to turn it into a cleaning agent. You only need its skin, which would most likely be discarded anyway. But, unbeknownst to many, the peel of the pineapple has many uses. Not only does it have a lot of nutritional value and work well when used in teas, but it is also effective as a homemade all-purpose cleaner, much like baking soda and vinegar. The trick is to ferment the skin with sugar first.

This helps produce enzymes, acids, and biosurfactants (compounds that break down oils and fats), which is what enables the tropical fruit to clean dirt, tackle greasy grime, and disintegrate stains — making it a fantastic cleaning agent. However, be aware that this process will take time. It will all be worth it when you can use the fermented fruit solution to clean notoriously dirty ovens that are covered in stubborn grease, or enlist its help to wipe down countertops, kitchen sinks, and stoves after cooking. It can also tackle stained pots and pans, dishes, and any other surface that looks mucky.