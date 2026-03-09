10 Biggest Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking With Corn Tortillas

If you like making enchiladas, tacos, and tostadas, then you probably work with corn tortillas on the regular. Their distinct texture, subtle corn flavor, and pliability mean that they work exceptionally well in lots of Mexican, Mexican-inspired, and Tex-Mex dishes. But, let's be honest: It's a food that can be finicky. And if you don't know how to work with corn tortillas, then you can easily break or tear them, leave them mushy and soft, or otherwise ruin the dish you're trying to make.

To help you avoid these disastrous corn tortilla outcomes, we've spoken with food experts Ryan Allen, food content creator, recipe developer, and founder of Slow Cooker Meals; Mark McShane, chef and food safety expert at Food Hygiene Certificate; Ethan Parker, recipe developer at SpoonSoul.com; and Chef Sean Huggard, founder and president of Shucking Good Hospitality. They've outlined some of the most common mistakes home cooks make with corn tortillas and provided some guidance for making sure you don't make the same mistakes. Your corn tortilla-based recipes are about to get a lot tastier.