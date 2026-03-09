8 Canned Meats You Should Think Twice About Buying

Ground beef is an incredibly versatile ingredient. You can use it for many different recipes, from meatloaf and chop suey to classic cheeseburgers and meatballs. Most people buy their ground beef fresh, but frozen ground beef is also popular. It's also possible to buy canned beef from many major retailers. But just because it's possible doesn't necessarily mean it's advisable.

Many people who have tried canned ground beef find the texture and smell comparable to dog food. In fact, some people actually choose to feed it to their dogs instead of eating it themselves. "If I was starving I would devour it," wrote one self-confessed prepper on Reddit. "But I'm not starving, so to the dogs it goes." Others say that if you're going to eat canned ground beef, it's best to combine it with other ingredients (like, say, a strong-tasting sauce) so you don't notice the flavor or texture as much. Plenty just can't get past the mushy texture, though.

The general consensus is that it's best to buy fresh ground beef when you can. If you want convenience and shelf life, though, frozen is a great alternative, as fresh ground beef tends to go bad pretty quickly (we're talking within a matter of days).