'Burping' Isn't Just For Infants. Turns Out It Benefits Your Kitchen, Too

Kitchen trends certainly live by the "here today, gone tomorrow" mantra. From the millennial gray kitchen cabinet color of 2015 to fridgescaping taking up space in the fridge and the creative side of the internet, there is no shortage of buzzy, fun, and usually short-lived trends floating around in the home and lifestyle world. But one of the ones that doesn't look like it's going anywhere soon? Burping. No, not the horrid noise you make when you drink a Sprite too fast — "house burping," the trend that supposedly helps decrease mold in your home.

The "house burping" trend originally started centuries ago in Germany and called for ventilating the home at least twice daily to improve air quality. Modern interpretations usually involve opening up the windows and doors of your kitchen — or in some cases, your whole house. While there isn't necessarily concrete evidence that "burping" your home has a significant impact on mold growth, there may be other benefits to the practice, including letting volatile compounds and smells exit. Plus, we could all use a little fresh air from time to time.