Starbucks Vs Dunkin': Which Coffee Chain Actually Uses More Sugar?

Most of us need our daily caffeine hit, but it's tough when sugar gets in the way of your morning cup from Starbucks or Dunkin'. While your standard coffee is sugar-free, chains thrive on selling tons of sugar-sweetened beverages, from flavored lattes to massive iced blended coffees. Americans already consume far too much sugar, with 35% of overall consumption coming from soda, fruit drinks, coffee, and tea, according to the American Heart Association. However, even if you wish to cut down on your sugar intake, switching your coffee provider is not an easy choice, as both Dunkin' and Starbucks have lots of sugar in their drinks — and the difference between them isn't that huge.

For comparison, we picked out a handful of similar drinks at each chain. It should be noted that Dunkin's sizes are generally larger than Starbucks'. So, for iced drinks, we compared Dunkin's small to Starbucks Grande (which are both 16 ounces), and for hot drinks, we compared Dunkin's large to Starbuck's Venti, which are 20 ounces and the only identically sized options for hot drinks. Most hot drinks at both chains don't have added sugar standard unless they are flavored, so we started with a vanilla latte.

At Dunkin' the large vanilla latte contains 42 grams of added sugar, while at Starbucks the Venti contains 44 grams. That's quite close — and still more than 80% of the recommended maximum of added sugar per day in either drink, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For another hot comparison, we checked both chains' hot chocolate offerings. In this case Dunkin' was clearly higher with 55 grams of total sugar, while Starbucks' offered 46 grams.