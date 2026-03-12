The Common Mexican Restaurant Mistake Many Make When It Comes To Spice

While eating at a chain like Taco Bell or Chipotle is as casual as it gets, more authentic Mexican eateries are best enjoyed after studying up on the cuisine, so you can order dishes you know you'll like. You especially want to avoid mistakes when eating at a Mexican restaurant that could make your meal less satisfying. We asked executive chef Maycoll Calderón about Mexican food misconceptions, and he pointed out that not every dish you might order at a restaurant will be spicy-hot.

"Chilies are fundamental to Mexican cuisine, but heat is only one dimension," Calderón said. "Chilies provide fruitiness, smokiness, bitterness, sweetness, and depth, not just spice. Many traditional dishes are mild or even sweet." In other words, you don't have to have a high spice tolerance to enjoy Mexico's many regional cuisines or cook Mexican recipes that will spice up your menu (not always literally). When chiles are used, it's not to burn your face off, but to add complex flavors, aromas, and textures. For some dishes, the spicy seeds of dried chiles are actually removed before cooking to create a smooth consistency.

What characterizes most Mexican dishes, rather than just spiciness? "Mexican cuisine is about harmony: acid, salt, sweetness, bitterness, smoke, texture, and sometimes heat," Calderón said. "But it's never just about spice." He added that the many types of chile peppers native to Mexico serve several different purposes in cooking, but in all cases, "Spice is about balance, not intensity."