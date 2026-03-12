Jarred pasta sauce is a quintessential staple that even lofty cooks have probably picked up from the grocery store for a quick weeknight pasta dinner. With modern jarred red sauces like Rao's, you'll be paying upwards to $10 per jar. And the reason why Rao's is so expensive is, in part, because of the brand name itself. Rao's has become associated with high-quality ingredients and the type of deliciously authentic dishes served at its namesake restaurant. So, in a way, modern jarred pasta sauces are a status symbol, a veritable gourmet pantry staple.

However, before Rao's, jarred red sauce was a different story. Jarred marinara sauce is one of the greatest Italian American innovations. And its beginnings were humble and practical. Tomato canning began in the 19th century as a conservation method. And since tomatoes became synonymous with Italian American cuisine, Italian immigrants must've seen the value in industrializing bottled tomato sauces for the masses. The first jarred pasta sauce came from Chef Ettore Bioardi (a brand we now know as Chef Boyardee) who used the recipes from his Cleveland-based restaurant that eventually became wartime meal staples for soldiers during WWII. However, the mass production of marinara sauce really took off in 1937 with Ragu's debut, followed by Campbell's Prego. By the 1990s, store-bought sauces soon expanded from Prego and Ragu to the dozens of different brands you see today. While many are still budget-friendly, the latest '90s and 2000s additions hold themselves to higher standards and charge accordingly.