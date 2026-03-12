Before Rao's, Jarred Red Sauce Was A Different Story
Jarred pasta sauce is a quintessential staple that even lofty cooks have probably picked up from the grocery store for a quick weeknight pasta dinner. With modern jarred red sauces like Rao's, you'll be paying upwards to $10 per jar. And the reason why Rao's is so expensive is, in part, because of the brand name itself. Rao's has become associated with high-quality ingredients and the type of deliciously authentic dishes served at its namesake restaurant. So, in a way, modern jarred pasta sauces are a status symbol, a veritable gourmet pantry staple.
However, before Rao's, jarred red sauce was a different story. Jarred marinara sauce is one of the greatest Italian American innovations. And its beginnings were humble and practical. Tomato canning began in the 19th century as a conservation method. And since tomatoes became synonymous with Italian American cuisine, Italian immigrants must've seen the value in industrializing bottled tomato sauces for the masses. The first jarred pasta sauce came from Chef Ettore Bioardi (a brand we now know as Chef Boyardee) who used the recipes from his Cleveland-based restaurant that eventually became wartime meal staples for soldiers during WWII. However, the mass production of marinara sauce really took off in 1937 with Ragu's debut, followed by Campbell's Prego. By the 1990s, store-bought sauces soon expanded from Prego and Ragu to the dozens of different brands you see today. While many are still budget-friendly, the latest '90s and 2000s additions hold themselves to higher standards and charge accordingly.
Are they worth it to the average shopper?
Rao's Homemade is perhaps the gold standard of the modern jarred red sauce. And we consider it the very best jarred pasta sauce brand on the market. In addition to a high-status brand name, the sauce uses whole, natural, chemical-free, and organic ingredients like Italian plum tomatoes. And you can really taste the quality. But for the exorbitant price of a jar of Rao's or any of the latest brands like Carbone, you're better off making sauce from scratch. You can still make an authentic marinara with jarred ingredients like Marzano tomatoes simmered with fresh garlic, olive oil and a handful of basil. Ina Garten upgrades marinara sauce with red wine. It's a hands-off recipe that will come together in 20 to 30 minutes.
In fact a 2023 survey in which we asked readers for their favorite store-bought sauce revealed that the lowly Prego brand beat out Newman's Own, Classico, and yes, Rao's Homemade by a landslide. So, just because Rao's uses fresh, simple ingredients and connotes a high-end status, the tried-and-true bargain brand seems to be what shoppers really want. To that effect, we've got a ranking of Prego sauces so you can find the cream of the crop. We also have a ranking of Ragu sauces, one of the oldest jarred pasta brands on shelves today. Whereas Rao's will set you back around $10, brands like Ragu and Prego are often under $3.