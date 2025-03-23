The Sweet Tomato Variety You'll Find In Rao's Homemade Sauces

Rao's Homemade is one of the most popular pasta sauce brands in the U.S. The Rao family, which still runs its namesake restaurants in New York, Miami, and Los Angeles, began jarring its famous sauces in 1992, leading to a multi-billion-dollar deal with Campbell's in 2024. The secret to all that success? It's in the sauce of course. More specifically, it's in the ingredients, which are slow-cooked with sweet Italian plum tomatoes.

Italian plum tomatoes, or Roma tomatoes, are primarily grown in — you guessed it – Italy. The variety is known for its elongated, oval shape, which is typically about 3-4 inches long and 1-2 inches wide. Plum tomatoes contain less liquid and seeds than their rounder counterparts, making them ideal for sauces and pastes. They're also meatier and firmer, and they have thicker walls than beefsteak or heirloom tomatoes. They have a slightly grainy interior that's tangy, not too acidic, and naturally sweet. All of those flavors peak when the tomatoes are cooked down slowly, which is why Rao's chooses to use them.