Where Should You Buy Olive Oil, Aldi Or Trader Joe's?

When you're deciding where to buy olive oil, that oh-so-essential kitchen staple, the choice might seem simple: Aldi is cheaper, but Trader Joe's offers more variety. But if you're trying to find that magical combination of the biggest value for the best taste, there's more to consider than just the sticker price. Both stores inspire fervent fans and passionate discourse online, so there's not a right or wrong choice — it just depends on what exactly you're looking for. In our ultimate guide to buying olive oil, we break down what all those labels mean.

Aldi's olive oils are consistently among the lowest prices you'll find in the U.S. grocery market. And we've already done the hard work of ranking Aldi's olive oils from best to worst. A bottle of extra virgin olive oil there often costs well below what you'd pay at Trader Joe's, sometimes almost half as much. For penny-pinching shoppers, that's a huge factor, especially if you're a home cook who uses olive oil on the regular.

Cost alone doesn't guarantee quality, but cold-pressed, extra-virgin oils aren't cheap. If you're shopping for olive oils that have rich flavors and will be used to finish a dish, not just sauté vegetables, a higher price point at Trader Joe's is certainly justified. That is, assuming the oil delivers better flavor and if the extra virgin is actually the real deal. So the next question you need to ask yourself is: Does Trader Joe's taste or quality justify the premium price? Let's explore our options.