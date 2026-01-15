The Aldi Olive Oil So Good I Add It To My Coffee
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Adding olive oil to coffee may sound strange to the uninitiated, but before you judge, you may want to try it for yourself. The easy addition can help create a creamier coffee experience, no professional experience required, and Aldi offers a product that is ideal for such experimentation. I'm not the only one in love with the stuff. Aldi's Specially Selected Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a single-origin product from Italy that Redditors have praised for its quality. Netizens are drizzling it onto salads, breads, and pizzas and are using it to make cake. The best part is that you don't need to shell out a considerable amount of cash for this premium product. For about $12, you get nearly 17 fluid ounces. It is smooth and robust and ideal to nestle up in a coffee, no milk required.
For those who don't want to see separated ingredients in their morning cup of Joe, a quick blend with a hand mixer can combine the olive oil and coffee to create a smooth drink. I also like adding a quick grind of Himalayan salt and a pinch of cinnamon. You may notice a subtle, delicate grassiness, but I find this brings out some of the earthier, nutty notes in my favorite coffee roasts.
Meet your kitchen's newest MVP
If you start drizzling this olive oil into your cup of joe, you may just join the hype over oil in coffee. You might also want to incorporate the product into other recipes. Aldi shoppers describe having used it for years and buying it regularly for daily use. If you're on a budget and can't afford to fill your kitchen with various types of oils, this is the easy answer. It is a solid, all-rounder purchase that can be used to make marinades and roast vegetables. "This is all I buy," admitted a Redditor. "This is the best olive oil I've ever had," added another, who compared its taste to that of olives eaten straight off of trees in Italy.
If an Aldi store isn't near you, the Specially Selected Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil can also be purchased on Amazon. Happy customers on the platform have raved about the taste, versatility, and affordability of this ingredient.