The Aldi Olive Oil So Good I Add It To My Coffee

Adding olive oil to coffee may sound strange to the uninitiated, but before you judge, you may want to try it for yourself. The easy addition can help create a creamier coffee experience, no professional experience required, and Aldi offers a product that is ideal for such experimentation. I'm not the only one in love with the stuff. Aldi's Specially Selected Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a single-origin product from Italy that Redditors have praised for its quality. Netizens are drizzling it onto salads, breads, and pizzas and are using it to make cake. The best part is that you don't need to shell out a considerable amount of cash for this premium product. For about $12, you get nearly 17 fluid ounces. It is smooth and robust and ideal to nestle up in a coffee, no milk required.

For those who don't want to see separated ingredients in their morning cup of Joe, a quick blend with a hand mixer can combine the olive oil and coffee to create a smooth drink. I also like adding a quick grind of Himalayan salt and a pinch of cinnamon. You may notice a subtle, delicate grassiness, but I find this brings out some of the earthier, nutty notes in my favorite coffee roasts.